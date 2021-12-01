John Deere Road Hy-Vee set to close in January

The Hy-Vee on John Deere Road in Moline will close permanently on Jan. 1.
Online pick-up services at the John Deere Road location will be unavailable starting on Monday, Dec. 6. Hy-Vee pharmacy users will receive further communication from the company about their options.
“Pharmacy customers will receive a letter informing them that their prescriptions will be transferred to a nearby Hy-Vee Pharmacy, or a pharmacy of their choosing,” the release read.
The Hy-Vee location is closing because it did not reach anticipated sales after recent remodeling, according to Tina Potthoff, spokesperson for Hy-Vee.
“We just didn’t see the sales increases that we would have liked to see,” Potthoff said. “We want to make sure things are fresh for this company.”
The 281 full- and part- time Hy-Vee employees at the Moline location will have the option to remain with the company. There will be no layoffs, according to Potthoff.
“All full- and part-time employees at each location will have the opportunity to transition to comparable positions at other Hy-Vee stores in the area,” the release read.
The Moline store is one of four Hy-Vee locations that are being repurposed or closed in early 2022. The three other Hy-Vee locations are located in Cedar Rapids, Kansas City, Missouri, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Kansas City store will be transitioned to a Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits location and the Sioux Falls store will become a non-retail site for the company. The Cedar Rapids location will close permanently like the Moline Hy-Vee.