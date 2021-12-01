 Skip to main content
John Deere Road Hy-Vee set to close in January
John Deere Road Hy-Vee set to close in January

081320-qc-nws-hy-vee-002

After more than a year of remodeling, the Northgate Mall Hy-Vee located at 1823 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport, Iowa, held a re-grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Quad Cities Chamber on Wednesday. The store, which originally opened in February 1998, began remodel work in July 2019. The remodel included Mia Pizza; Hibachi Grill; and a Hy-Vee Market Grille, offering fresh, made-to-order meals. The store will feature the company’s largest wine and spirits department, which includes a tasting bar, temperature-controlled humidor, temperature-controlled walk-in wine room, large craft beer section, and a large mix-and-match single-can section.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

The Hy-Vee on John Deere Road in Moline will close permanently on Jan. 1.

Online pick-up services at the John Deere Road location will be unavailable starting on Monday, Dec. 6. Hy-Vee pharmacy users will receive further communication from the company about their options.

“Pharmacy customers will receive a letter informing them that their prescriptions will be transferred to a nearby Hy-Vee Pharmacy, or a pharmacy of their choosing,” the release read.

The Hy-Vee location is closing because it did not reach anticipated sales after recent remodeling, according to Tina Potthoff, spokesperson for Hy-Vee.

“We just didn’t see the sales increases that we would have liked to see,” Potthoff said. “We want to make sure things are fresh for this company.”

The 281 full- and part- time Hy-Vee employees at the Moline location will have the option to remain with the company. There will be no layoffs, according to Potthoff. 

“All full- and part-time employees at each location will have the opportunity to transition to comparable positions at other Hy-Vee stores in the area,” the release read.

The Moline store is one of four Hy-Vee locations that are being repurposed or closed in early 2022. The three other Hy-Vee locations are located in Cedar Rapids, Kansas City, Missouri, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Kansas City store will be transitioned to a Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits location and the Sioux Falls store will become a non-retail site for the company. The Cedar Rapids location will close permanently like the Moline Hy-Vee.

Shoppers will be notified of the impending closure through signage and verbal warnings within each Hy-Vee location.

There are no plans to open another Hy-Vee in Moline at this time, according to Potthoff.

