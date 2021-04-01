Junior Achievement names new members to Quad Cities Area Business Hall of Fame

"Driven to take her venture to the next level, our Young Entrepreneur has raised over $5 million since the inception of her business to grow TapOnIt into a technology used all over the nation," Kremer said. "Managing a new business has its challenges, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. Katie’s ability to successfully manage TapOnIt through the ups and downs of 2020 further demonstrates her strengths as an entrepreneur. She serves as a role model for all when it comes to achieving goals and following your passion."

Thomas and Jennifer Rowe grew Serv-A-Lite Products, a wholesale hardware distributor of fasteners and small items, over 30 years of ownership from one employee to 141 local employees and 250 remote sales representatives.

"Their passion for success goes well beyond their business," Kremer said. "Their involvement in many civic organizations demonstrates their personal and professional commitment to the growth and well-being of the Quad Cities and the people who make it special."

Don and Greg Ruggles built a company specializing in customized logistics and supply chain management. The father-son duo grew the business from a small pallet and crating company with 50 employees to employing more than 1,200 employees in a one-million-square-foot facility by offering additional services such as warehousing and integrated computer systems.