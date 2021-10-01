Latest: John Deere, UAW members extend contract as talks continue

A tentative agreement would mean that the union negotiated terms of employment they think will satisfy members. Union members would vote on the terms of the agreement after they have received a copy. Getting a copy of the agreement to 10,100 production and maintenance employees across 12 Deere facilities can take time, according to Rothenberg, which determines when the vote can take place.

It is a possibility that the contract could be rolled out around Oct. 10. If a tentative agreement is reached Thursday, most details will not be shared with the public until after all members see it and it is ratified through vote. The agreement must have a 51% majority to be ratified.

Rothenberg said the voting process is why workers like being a union member because “you have a say in your employment.”

If the union wants more time to negotiate the agreement, they can extend the current contract for a temporary amount of time so employees continue to work. The union also has an option to go on strike after the contract expires. Union members have already passed a strike authorization, meaning they are willing to strike if asked.

Rothenberg said all three options are still a possibility.

The facilities impacted by the contract are located in Iowa are Davenport Works, Des Moines Works, Dubuque Works, Ottumwa Works, and Waterloo Works, including Tractor and Cab Assembly, Engine Works, and the Foundry. In Illinois, Harvester Works in East Moline, North American Parts Distribution Center in Milan and the Seeding Group and Cylinder Division in Moline fall under the agreement.

