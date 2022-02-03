Lee Enterprises reports strong digital growth in the first quarter

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, today reported first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results(2) for the period ended December 26, 2021. On a GAAP basis, first quarter net income was $13.2 million on total operating revenue of $202.3 million.

“We delivered another strong quarter of progress on our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy, reinforcing our position as the fastest growing digital subscription platform in local media,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer. “For the first quarter, we posted 69% growth in revenue from our Amplified Digital Agency, 26% growth in digital-only subscription revenue and continued growth at TownNews, our SaaS content platform. Total Digital Revenue increased 17% to $55 million in the quarter. Excluding political advertising, which generated uniquely high revenue during the prior year quarter, Total Digital Revenue increased 25% in the quarter.

"We continue to strengthen our revenue profile through our success in growing subscriptions, which generate steady, recurring revenues. Subscription- based revenue totaled 53% of our total operating revenue in the quarter. Total print and digital subscribers increased 7% in the first quarter compared to the same quarter last year due to rapid digital-only growth. Lee now has 450,000 digital-only subscribers, up 57% in the quarter, which represents more than half of our 900,000 digital-only subscribers target that builds our pathway to a vibrant digital-centric business,” Mowbray added.

“Digital advertising and marketing services revenue increased 19% in the quarter as a result of 69% growth at Amplified, our full-service digital marketing services agency, combined with year-over-year growth in digital advertising on our owned and operated digital products. Excluding political advertising, digital advertising and marketing services revenue increased 30%. Amplified continues to expand its suite of products with transformational new opportunities in e-commerce, first party data and custom content, and we continue to see exciting growth in video revenue – which was up 98% in the quarter creating new revenue streams that are sticky and recurring,” Mowbray added.

“Progress on our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy has allowed us to continue to strengthen our balance sheet,” said Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. “The principal amount of debt at the end of the first quarter was $463 million, down $20 million sequentially, and down $113 million, or 20%, since the refinancing in March 2020," Millage added.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

• Total operating revenue of $202.3 million.

• Total Digital Revenue was $55 million, a 17% increase compared to the same period last year.

• Digital-only subscription revenue increased 26% in the first quarter compared to the same quarter last year and totaled $30 million over the last twelve months. Digital-only subscribers increased 57% and now total 450,000.

• Digital advertising and marketing services revenue increased 19% in the quarter and totaled $43 million. Excluding one-time digital political revenue in the prior year quarter, digital advertising and marketing services revenue increased 30%. Digital marketing services revenue at Amplified fueled the growth, with revenue up 69% in the quarter totaling $15 million in the quarter and $47 million over the last twelve months.

• Digital services revenue, which is predominantly TownNews, totaled $5 million in the quarter. On a standalone basis, revenue at TownNews increased

6% in the first quarter totaling $7.1 million.

• Total Print Revenue, which includes print advertising, print subscription revenue and other print related revenue, totaled $147 million in the first quarter, an 11% decline compared to the same quarter a year ago due to continued secular declines of print revenue, particularly print advertising revenue.

• Audiences remain strong in both print and digital due to our focus on relevant news in our local markets. Monthly average page views totaled

376 million and monthly average unique visitors totaled 47 million.

• Operating expenses totaled $178.9 million and Cash Costs(3) were up 2.5%. Increases in Cash Costs were attributed to increased investments in digital talent and technology tied to our digital growth strategy, increased cost of goods sold attributed to revenue growth at Amplified, and cycling one-time cost benefits received in the prior year. Partially offsetting the increases were declines in Cash Costs that support our print revenue streams.

• Net income totaled $13.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA(3) totaled $26.1 million.

