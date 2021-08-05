Lee Enterprises reports third quarter fiscal financial results for 2021

Lee Enterprises reported its third quarter fiscal financial results for 2021 on Aug. 5.
The company’s total operating revenue reached $196.5 million this quarter, which is a 7.6% increase from this time last year. Net income for this quarter totaled $3.7 million.
“Our third quarter results clearly demonstrate that we are on a strong path forward to driving more recurring, sustainable revenue,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer, in an Aug. 5 release.
Specifically, total digital revenue grew by 48.3%, Amplified revenue grew by 90.3% and digital-only audience revenue grew by 36.4%. These categories, valued at $65.6 million, represented 33.4% of the quarter’s total operating revenue.
Additionally, 55% of the total operating revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue, subscription revenue, and TownNews and Amplified revenue. In total, these revenue streams are valued at $108 million.
“Digital subscriptions grew 50.5% and now total 337,000 at the end of the quarter as we remain the fastest growing digital subscription platform in local media,” Mowbray said.
Lee saw a 17.2% increase in total marketing and advertising services revenue. The company also reported an expansion in regional and national accounts, like their new partnership with Amazon Advertising.
In addition to new expansions, the principal amount of debt decreased by $13.7 million bringing total debt at the end of the quarter to $485.2 million. Debt is down $90.8 million since the company refinanced in March 2020.
Total cash costs were $171.9 million for this quarter. After adjusting for cost actions related to the pandemic, total cash costs were down 3.3%. Lee is ahead of their 2021 cost synergy goal of $100 million, reporting $110 million in cost synergies for this quarter, since the acquisition of BH Media and Buffalo News.