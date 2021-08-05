Lee Enterprises reports third quarter fiscal financial results for 2021

Lee Enterprises reported its third quarter fiscal financial results for 2021 on Aug. 5.

The company’s total operating revenue reached $196.5 million this quarter, which is a 7.6% increase from this time last year. Net income for this quarter totaled $3.7 million.

“Our third quarter results clearly demonstrate that we are on a strong path forward to driving more recurring, sustainable revenue,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer, in an Aug. 5 release.

Specifically, total digital revenue grew by 48.3%, Amplified revenue grew by 90.3% and digital-only audience revenue grew by 36.4%. These categories, valued at $65.6 million, represented 33.4% of the quarter’s total operating revenue.

Additionally, 55% of the total operating revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue, subscription revenue, and TownNews and Amplified revenue. In total, these revenue streams are valued at $108 million.

“Digital subscriptions grew 50.5% and now total 337,000 at the end of the quarter as we remain the fastest growing digital subscription platform in local media,” Mowbray said.