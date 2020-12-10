Lee says fourth quarter strong; digital transformation continues

What Lee Enterprises termed a “strong fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2020,” was highlighted Thursday as it announced its fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 results.
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), parent company of the Quad-City Times, Daily Dispatch of Moline and Rock Island Argus, and a leading provider of local news, information and a major digital and subscription platform in 77 markets, reported fourth quarter and year-to-date financial results for the period ended September 27, 2020.
“We made significant progress toward our digital transformation and are pleased with the operating results in the fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2020,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have shown modest and continued revenue trend improvement since April.
“Digital services revenue through TownNews and subscription revenue make up nearly half of our total operating revenue and these revenue streams performed well in the fourth quarter.
“Digital-only subscriptions increased 67.3% over prior year quarter and now total 244,000, with revenue from digital-only subscribers up 71.4%,” Mowbray said. “TownNews revenue grew 7.0% in the quarter, marking more than 10 years of consecutive quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. We expect these sticky revenue streams to continue strong performance in 2021.”
Mowbray also noted that Lee’s stimulus program for local advertisers through the pandemic was solid.
“Also key to our performance was our keen focus on supporting our local advertisers through this disruption. Our stimulus programs and full service digital marketing agency, Amplified, helped to drive strong performance in advertising revenue,” he said. “Though down quarter-over-quarter on a pro forma basis, our advertising revenue trend improved 13 percentage points in the fourth quarter compared to the quarter over quarter trends in the third quarter."
Total revenues did OK as well, improving over the third quarter, he said.
“Our total revenue trend on a pro forma basis also improved in the fourth quarter and, though down 16.9% in the fourth quarter, was 7.8 percentage points better than third quarter trend,” Mowbray said. "We continue to see improvement in our core advertising trends in the first quarter with significant wins in political advertising.”
He also credited the Lee Stimulus program and Amplified.
“We remain committed to providing high quality, trusted local news that’s vital to our local markets covering critical issues that our large, local audiences depend on more than ever,” Mowbray said.
A transformation for the company continues, he said.
“Our significant acquisition of BH Media Group in March 2020, combined with a global pandemic, provided an opportunity to accelerate our transformation," he said. "We have made significant progress on our business transformation and have implemented $84 million of cost reductions to date, ahead of our acquisition targets,” he said.
“Our strategy heading into 2021 is clear, and we are laser-focused on transforming the way we present local news and information, transforming our audience model to a robust subscription model and diversifying the service and products we offer our top local accounts and SMBs.
"We are optimistic that we will emerge from the pandemic a stronger, leaner organization focused on executing our digital transformation,” Mowbray said.
"We believe we can dramatically improve the financial performance ... as we have an unmatched audience reach in our local markets through our print and digital offerings as well combined with our full rated digital marketing services."
Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, noted, “As a reminder, we executed a transformational refinancing in 2020 that lowered our cost of debt and extended our maturities until 2045.
“The financing has no fixed mandatory principal payments and does not contain financial performance covenants. The principal amount of debt outstanding as of the end of the year totaled $538.3 million, or down $37.7 million from the refinancing in March,” Millage said.
