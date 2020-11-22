 Skip to main content
Letter: The truth
Letter: The truth

During the past two weeks, Donald Trump has displayed a truth about himself that millions of Americans have known for the past four years. That truth is he has no regard for America or Americans. Now he is putting our lives, safety and security in jeopardy by his refusal to admit defeat and allow the new administration access to vital information to assure a smooth transition of power. He is everything you would not want your child to be. Thank you to the millions of citizens, Democrats and Republicans, who voted out this family of con men.

Jane Arnould

Bettendorf

