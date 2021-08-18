Live-Work Rock Island celebrates 400th homebuyer

The Live-Work Rock Island home ownership program celebrated its 400th homebuyer at a news conference on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old program works with Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation, Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH), Development Association of Rock Island, Inc. (DARI), and the city of Rock Island to award funds from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to homebuyers.
Workers at local organizations registered with the DARI are eligible for the program. This partnership allows employers to grow and retain their workforce.
“You can drive the streets of this community and see millions of dollars of investment,” as a result of the program, said Brian Hollenback, president and CEO of GROWTH.
The program provided $2.1 million in direct homebuyer assistance, with an average award of $5,400 per household. Forty eight percent of participating households purchased homes and relocated to Rock Island from outside communities.
Kristin Faust, executive director of IHDA, said during the press conference that this collaborative program attests to Rock Island’s commitment to development.
“We have a shared commitment to this vision that our community will be better and stronger with employers that have employees that don't have to commute too far to work,” Faust said.
Live-Work RI awarded the 400th homebuyer at the news conference with a check. Her name and identity were not reported during the conference to protect her privacy. She is a 911 operator who meets the requirements to qualify for the program.
Faust said she is looking forward to seeing what Live-Work RI will accomplish in the future.
“Homeownership is so critical to the success of communities,” Faust said. “When you're a homeowner, you are more likely to vote. When you're a homeowner, you're more likely to get involved in your kid’s school. It creates that sense of ownership.”