Lonnie, Constance Westerfield transform old Greatest Grain building into a new Hilltop community hub

Looking out the window of the new Celebrity's Beauty Supply location, Lonnie Westerfield can see where he was born and raised. Growing up across the street from natural food store Greatest Grains, he got to know the building and its owner, Clyde Mayfield — a community leader as well as a businessman.

Mayfield retired and closed Greatest Grains in 2019, leaving the building empty, and died in 2020, leaving behind a legacy of family and growth in the Hilltop Campus Village. Now Lonnie is carrying on his work, in the area and in the building.

"He was a mentor to the community, and he was a leader in the community, and for me to take this on and continue — not what he did as far as business — but continue what he did as far as being a community leader for our youth, and bringing in businesses to the community," Lonnie said. "That's a big point."

Lonnie and Constance Westerfield opened the doors to the new home of Celebrity's Beauty Supply Feb. 1 to a crowd of friends, family and long-time customers. After nine years on Brady Street, the business has moved to a larger space in the old Greatest Grains building 1600 Harrison St., to accommodate an increased inventory and customer demand.

In between congratulations and interviews, Celebrity's Beauty Supply started selling from their selection of wigs, hair, cosmetics, accessories, scarves and turbans. Even with internet problems causing credit card machines to go dark, Lonnie said the day had been more relaxing than anything else.

"It gives me the ability to move forward into the next chapter of what we need to do, because it's still a lot of work needs to be done," Lonnie said.

The next chapter includes the spring opening of the Woke Smoothie & Juice Bar in another part of the building, which the couple owns, and holding financial literacy classes for young people.

Constance is vegan, and said she's happy to provide more nutritious drink options for people in the village. She's most excited for the classes, however, which will teach kids about business, entrepreneurship and other aspects of financial literacy.

The classes are part of Lonnie Ray's Academy, a youth basketball program the couple began in 2015. The couple bought and remodeled the Hickman Community Center in Rock Island in 2020 to house the program, growing it to offer educational opportunities on nutrition and financial literacy.

Lonnie Westerfield said they've got interested kids already in the program, and now they're focusing on finishing up the space to open it later in the spring. They'll have the opportunity to learn about everything from the stock market to developing a business plan to pitching to banks for business loans.

"It's going to be so many different options that [the kids] have, that they're going to succeed if they come through this program with us," Constance said. "They're going to succeed, and we're going to make sure that they do."

The old Greatest Grains building can serve as a kind of hub for the community, as it's bringing a thriving retail store, nutrition and education to Harrison Street, Hilltop Campus Village Executive Director Molly Otting Carlson said.

"We want to build out the neighborhood as a tapestry of businesses so that there's things to do for residents, the nearly 5,000 students between Palmer and St. Ambrose and visitors alike, and bring it back to its glory," she said. "It's the gateway to downtown."

The businesses inside 1600 Harrison St. will be Lonnie's last before retirement, he said, but who knows when that will happen.

"I'll never retire, I love my job too much," he said. "I've got to be here."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.