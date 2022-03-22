Machinists strike of Davenport military contractor ends

A roughly month-long labor strike of a Davenport military contractor ended Tuesday.

"A strike has ended for more than 400 Machinists Union Local 388 and Local 1191 members who work at Eaton Mission Systems Division of Davenport," the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said in a statement announcing members had reached a contract agreement with Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems.

DeLane Adams, IAM assistant communications director, said in the statement the new contract included improved wages and other items "that will positively affect our members, their families and the community."

"We are proud of our members for standing strong and fighting for a contract to improve their lives," Adams said. "Our members build world-class products at Eaton Mission Systems. They look forward to getting back to work beginning tomorrow (Wednesday). We want to thank the Quad Cities community for their commitment and support during this process."

The terms and length of the new contract were not disclosed Tuesday.

Katie Kennedy, Eaton Aerospace senior manager of global communications, confirmed the two sides reached an agreement and offered a brief statement.

"We are pleased to have reached a mutually satisfactory agreement and look forward to having the employees who were on strike return to work to continue serving our customers and our community," Kennedy responded in an email.

The announcement ends a 33-day strike that began on Feb. 18. Tensions between the machinists and Eaton increased over the past two weeks, with the company advertising for replacement workers in the local press and a sign on the company's building in Davenport.

Members of the union also vocally objected when Kevin McKeown, senior vice president and general manager of the Eaton-Cobham site in Davenport, sent a two-page letter to union members on March 4 outlining how workers could get their jobs back after a strike and how they could cross the picket line.

McKeown's letter was sent March 4, the same day 97% of union members voted down Eaton's second contract offer. Eaton's first contract offer was voted down by 98% of the union on Feb. 17.

Eaton, a multinational power management company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, completed its purchase of Cobham Mission Systems in June.

Cobham is a leading manufacturer of air-to-air refueling, life-support, fuel inerting, space propulsion and missile actuation systems, primarily for defense markets. The company has a workforce of approximately 2,000 people and manufacturing facilities in the United States and United Kingdom.

