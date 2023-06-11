To raise interest rates or not to raise interest rates? That’s the question the U.S. Federal Reserve will ponder at its upcoming meeting on Wednesday.

The Fed serves as the decision-making body for U.S. monetary policy. Through the management of interest rates, it seeks to manipulate spending, investment, employment and inflation to foster economic growth. One of its main tools in this endeavor is the management of the benchmark fed funds rate, which serves as the basis for many forms of consumer debt.

By raising the fed funds rate, the Fed seeks to disincentivize buying goods and services on credit. You’re now being charged a higher interest rate to borrow money on credit cards, bank loans, auto loans and home mortgages, among others. The Fed’s goal is to gently tap the brakes on consumer spending. If there’s less consumer spending, eventually, inflation should start to decline.

Since March 2022, the Fed has raised the fed funds rate from near-0% to its current level between 5% and 5.25%. This has been the fastest, most aggressive pace of rate hikes since 1980. At that time, the Fed raised the fed funds rate from 15% to 20% in a single month to help tame an inflation rate of 14.8%. But from Wall Street to Main Street, the question on everyone’s mind is — will there be even more rate hikes to come?

Inflation has declined from its June 2022 peak of 8.9% to its current rate of 4.9%. But remember, the end goal is for inflation to return to its target rate of 2%. Any inflation above 2% is deemed excessive and inflicts undue pain on consumers, businesses and, ultimately, the American economy.

Clearly, the battle against inflation is not over. On Wednesday, the Fed must decide if now is the right time to raise the fed funds rate by another 0.25%. This would raise the fed funds rate to between 5.25% and 5.5%, the highest since early 2001. Either way, Wall Street believes that at least one more 0.25% rate hike is inevitable in the upcoming months.

The major concern of further raising the fed funds rate is the eventual impact to the U.S. economy. As designed, rate hikes disincentivize consumer spending and inherently act as a weight on economic growth. While implementing its rate hike agenda, the Fed must walk a tightrope of balancing economic growth and inflation. The ideal pace allows for a steadily growing economy that keeps inflation in check through targeted and measured interest rate hikes. If the Fed raises rates too fast, it risks quickly sending consumer spending and the economy into a downward spiral. Too slow, the Fed risks inflation staying excessively high for longer than desired.

The Fed’s agenda requires an economy, and an American consumer, that can withstand the pressures of additional rate hikes. The higher that interest rates are pushed, the greater the odds of recession. With a slowdown in the economy already expected later this year, there’s a lot riding on the decisions to be made at Wednesday’s meeting.