MARK-TO-MARKET: America’s Great Resignation continues

A vexing aspect of the labor shortage is the persistent number of workers quitting their job. Dubbed the Great Resignation, a record 21.3 million employees quit their job over the past five months. In November, a record-high 4.53 million Americans quit their job, equating to roughly 3% of America’s total workforce. This was an 8.9% increase from the 4.46 million quits in October. November was the fifth consecutive month where the number of quits exceeded four million.

In November, Leisure & Hospitality led all sectors with more than one million workers quitting their job. This sector includes bars, restaurants, hotels, casinos and theaters, among others. A close second Trade, Transportation & Utilities which reported 996,000 quits.

A number of theories abound on the factors behind the Great Resignation. Generous government benefits, concerns over COVID and workers opting for early retirement have all played a definitive role.

But most indicators point to the internal dynamics of the labor shortage itself. In their quest to attract workers to fill their open job postings, employers are increasingly forced to raise wages, offer signing bonuses and provide flexible work schedules. The unintended consequence is that workers are now jumping from one job to the next in search of incrementally higher wages and signing bonuses. This is especially evident in low-wage employees in the Leisure & Hospitality sector. The end result is a self-fulfilling spiral of workers chasing – and then leaving – one job for the next.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0