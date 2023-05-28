Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Consumer optimism is a fickle beast. Wall Street economists, analysts and number-crunchers have spent decades trying to master the art of interpreting the pulse of Americans’ confidence. Over the many years, I’m sure some have desperately resorted to tarot cards, crystal balls and even the occasional Ouija board in the never-ending quest for enlightenment on the inner-workings of the consumer mind. The importance to Wall Street lies in the fact that optimistic and confident consumers tend to spend their money more freely, which ultimately spins the gears of the American economy.

Recent surveys note a marked split in Americans’ optimism based on time horizon. Longer-term, Americans remain fairly optimistic. In the shorter-term, however, their level of optimism drops substantially.

In a recent survey of middle-class Americans by financial group Santander, 79% believe they can achieve financial prosperity within the next 10 years. The survey defines financial prosperity as “Being able to cover living expenses, handle emergencies and pursue life goals without significant tradeoffs.” Optimism is highest among the GenZ demographic, roughly defined as those born in the mid-1990s through the mid-2010s. 82% of all GenZ-ers say they are on the right financial track, highest among all age demographics. 63% also state they’ll achieve financial prosperity within the next 1-5 years while 31% say they’ve already achieved it.

The survey also suggests that Americans have become much more involved with their personal finances in a post-pandemic world. Before the pandemic, 64% of all middle-class households spent at least one hour per week on their personal finances. Post-pandemic, the number has risen to 74%.

But Americans are more pessimistic in their shorter-term outlook. In a recent survey by Gallup, 55% of Americans rate their current financial situation as either “only fair” or “poor.” This is one-point higher from the similar April 2022 survey and a hefty 12-points higher from April 2021. Likewise, just 8% of Americans say their financial situation is “excellent” and only 37% say it is “good.”

The Gallup survey further refines this short-term pessimism based on household income. Given that high inflation tends to hit low-income households the hardest, it’s of little surprise that financial optimism is heavily influenced by income levels. When asked “Do you have enough money to live comfortably?” just 33% of low-income households (those currently earning less than $40,000) responded “yes.” This is an all-time record low for Gallup’s annual survey. For middle-income households ($40,000-$99,999), 63% stated they have enough money to live comfortably, also a record low. However, 87% of high-income households ($100,000 or more) say they are currently living comfortably. This is just three points below the historical average of 90%.

One of the defining factors in both surveys is inflation. In the short-term, rising consumer prices have created tremendous anxiety over managing household budgets. Longer-term, Americans expect inflation to decline, but when, remains the great unknown question.

Inflation has declined from its June 2022 peak of 8.9% and currently stands at 4.9%. But returning to the target rate of just 2% may take some time, potentially well into 2024. Accordingly, Wall Street will likely expect consumer optimism to ebb-and-flow with the current state of America’s inflation.