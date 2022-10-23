MARK-TO-MARKET: Biden taps Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower costs

Created in response to the Arab oil embargo of 1973-74, the U.S. government created the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Deep inside underground caverns at four storage facilities along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts, the SPR has a max capacity of 727 million barrels of crude oil. Its purpose — to serve as an emergency stockpile of crude oil to help blunt the impact of disruptions to the flow of crude oil to the American marketplace. In theory, the SPR would prevent the use of crude oil as a potential weapon, as with the 1973-74 Arab embargo, and to mitigate the impact of global crises on the U.S. economy.

When President Biden took office, the SPR stood at 638 million barrels of crude oil. Since March, Biden has authorized the emergency release of more than 200 million barrels of SPR inventory. As of today, the SPR now stands at 405 million barrels. Last Wednesday, Biden authorized another 15 million barrels be released, leaving open the possibility of further withdrawals in the upcoming months.

Biden hopes this sudden addition of crude to the global crude oil supply helps apply some downward pressure on prices. A barrel of crude oil is ultimately refined into the many distillate products that impact most every facet of our daily lives. Most crude oil (44%) is turned into gasoline. Other derivatives include jet fuel, diesel fuel, kerosene and heating oil. Crude oil is also used in the production of chemicals, lubricants, waxes, synthetic rubber and plastics.

Higher crude oil prices translate to higher costs for the production of raw materials, component parts and finished goods. Eventually, these higher costs are passed onto the consumer in the form of higher retail prices.

Since Biden took office, a barrel of crude oil has risen 42%, from $60 to $85. A gallon of regular gasoline has risen $1.47 (61%) to $3.88. The price for a gallon of diesel fuel has nearly doubled (95%), increasing from $2.74 to $5.34.

Given the upcoming midterm elections, Biden’s strategy is understandable. However, it’s a strategy that faces an uphill battle. The U.S. uses about 20 million barrels of crude oil each and every day. With the SPR inventory down to 405 million barrels, that equates to just 20 days of oil reserves left.

The SPR wasn’t meant to be a long-term solution to crude oil supply challenges. But the complexities Biden now faces within the petroleum industry are not overnight quick-fixes. The Biden administration’s anti-fossil fuel rhetoric has made U.S. crude oil producers hesitant to invest potentially tens or hundreds of millions of dollars into new production projects. Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has further destabilized crude oil production and delivery, could last for several more months or even years. More recently, on Oct. 5, Russia and OPEC agreed to reduce their combined crude oil production by two million barrels per day.

Both Russia and OPEC’s economies rely heavily on crude oil to fund their economies and fill their revenue coffers. By agreeing to reduce production, their goal is to raise the price of crude oil to gain additional revenues.

In the end, Biden’s reliance on the SPR to temper crude oil prices appears to be an unsustainable battle. The remaining 405 million barrels of crude oil within the SPR is not likely to outlast the aforementioned long-term challenges to global crude oil supplies. Moreover, the SPR, at some point, must be replenished. And just as the release of the SPR inventory helped lower crude oil prices, the act of replenishing it will likewise drive the cost of crude oil back higher.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.