It was a busy week for the U.S. Department of Labor. On Wednesday, it released the April Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which reports the monthly change in job openings, hires, quits, layoffs and other employee separations. Two days later, on Friday, it released the May Employment Report which tracks the nation’s unemployment rate and monthly change in job growth. The monthly Employment Report is typically viewed by Wall Street as the bellwether measure of health on America’s labor market.
The latest JOLTS reported there are currently 10.1 million unfilled job openings across the nation. This was 753,000 above the 9.35 million job openings Wall Street was expecting. April’s 10.1 million total was also above the 9.75 million reported in the prior month. The all-time record high for job openings is 12.03 million set in March 2022.
The April survey also gave further evidence that the ongoing labor shortage, though gradually improving, still poses a significant challenge. The 10.1 million job openings reported in April is 44% higher than the February 2020 pre-pandemic level of 7.76 million. This is a clear indication that many employers are still struggling to find qualified workers.
Of the 11 sectors tracked by the Department of Commerce, six posted a monthly gain in job openings in April. The sector posting the largest gain was Trade, Transportation & Utilities, which added a massive 329,000 new job openings, or, roughly 92% of April’s entire monthly gain. Educational & Health Services (+165,000) and Construction (+68,000) also posted solid monthly gains.
Friday’s release of the May Employment Report further bolstered the case of a strong labor market. The report showed the economy added 339,000 new jobs last month, well above the 190,000 Wall Street had forecast. So far this year, the economy is averaging 315,000 new jobs per month. In May, nine of 11 economic sectors posted a monthly gain in jobs. The national unemployment rate did rise from 3.4% to 3.7%. However, April’s 3.4% unemployment rate was a 54-year low dating back to May 1969.
But the continued strength of the U.S. labor market is far from certain. There’s a growing concern the economy will dip back into recession within the next 12 months. The current landscape of high inflation and rising interest rates is a potent combination. Both create extensive wear-and-tear on the American consumer — the main driver the U.S. economy — as household budgets struggle amid rising prices.
At some point, many argue, consumer spending — along with the economy — could potentially come to a grinding halt. Eventually, the impact would filter its way down to the labor market as companies draw down their workforce. But for now, at least, the U.S. labor market continues to remain quite resilient.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.