MARK-TO-MARKET: Cautious investors tip-toe into 2023

By most any measure, 2022 was a punishing year for both Wall Street and Main Street investors. Each of the three main U.S. stock market indexes recorded their worst performance since 2008. For those that remember, that was during the height of the 2007-09 global financial crisis.
For the full-year 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 19.4%. This was the seventh-worst annual performance for the S&P 500 dating back to 1929. The tech-heavy NASDAQ declined by 33.1%, its fourth-worst performance of all time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks just 30 stocks, fared the best, losing just 8.8%. 2022 marked the end of a three-year rally for the U.S. stock market.
The bond market, which is often viewed as a safer, less volatile alternative to the stock market, also suffered sizable losses. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index, a broad benchmark for the U.S. bond market, declined by 13.1% last year. It was the worst performance for the index on record dating back to 1976. According to Morningstar, in 2022, 78% of all investor bond funds created before 2021 recorded their worst annual performance ever. Even gold, another investment often used as a safe-haven against market turmoil, lost 1.8% last year.
Understandably, investors are keen to put 2022 far behind in the rear-view mirror and hope for better prospects in 2023. But, for now, investors are reserved in their optimism. According to the latest survey from the American Association of Individual Investors, just 24% of individual investors expect stock prices to rise over the next six months. This is well below the 40-year average of 37.5%. Moreover, 39.9% of respondents had a negative outlook — that stock prices will decline over the next six months. Thirty-six percent reported a neutral view, that stock prices will remain relatively unchanged.
Investors are slightly more optimistic on the longer-term outlook for the stock market. In a recent survey by OnePoll for Forbes Advisor, 54% of American investors think that the stock market will be higher in 12 months. But make no mistake, whether short-term or long-term, investors fully realize there’s a virtual gauntlet of obstacles in the path to a rising stock market. High inflation, rising interest rates, an expected economic recession this year and an expected weakening in the labor market all serve as a sobering reminder of the challenges that lay ahead for investors.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.