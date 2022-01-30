MARK-TO-MARKET: Changing course, Fed signals multiple rate hikes

As America’s central bank, one of the Federal Reserve’s core directives is to drive our nation’s monetary policy. Through the management of interest rates, it seeks to manipulate spending, investment, employment and inflation to foster economic growth. One of the main tools in this endeavor is the management of the benchmark fed funds rate, which serves as the key benchmark for short-term interest rates.

One of the bigger economic storylines as of late is the Fed’s sudden shift to aggressively raise the fed funds rate. By raising interest rates, the Fed seeks to disincentivize buying goods and services on credit. In short, you’re going to be charged a higher interest rate to borrow money, be it credit cards, bank loans, even home mortgages. The Fed’s goal is to gently tap the breaks on consumer spending. If there’s less consumer spending, eventually, inflation should start to subside.

For much of the past two years, the fed funds rate has been held near 0%. This, despite the ongoing surge in inflation. According to the Consumer Price Index, inflation was reported at just 1.7% in February 2021. By June, inflation had reached a 13-year high of 5.3%. Today, inflation now stands at 7%, a 40-year high. All the while, the Fed has held firm on not raising interest rates.