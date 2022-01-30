MARK-TO-MARKET: Changing course, Fed signals multiple rate hikes

As America’s central bank, one of the Federal Reserve’s core directives is to drive our nation’s monetary policy. Through the management of interest rates, it seeks to manipulate spending, investment, employment and inflation to foster economic growth. One of the main tools in this endeavor is the management of the benchmark fed funds rate, which serves as the key benchmark for short-term interest rates.
One of the bigger economic storylines as of late is the Fed’s sudden shift to aggressively raise the fed funds rate. By raising interest rates, the Fed seeks to disincentivize buying goods and services on credit. In short, you’re going to be charged a higher interest rate to borrow money, be it credit cards, bank loans, even home mortgages. The Fed’s goal is to gently tap the breaks on consumer spending. If there’s less consumer spending, eventually, inflation should start to subside.
For much of the past two years, the fed funds rate has been held near 0%. This, despite the ongoing surge in inflation. According to the Consumer Price Index, inflation was reported at just 1.7% in February 2021. By June, inflation had reached a 13-year high of 5.3%. Today, inflation now stands at 7%, a 40-year high. All the while, the Fed has held firm on not raising interest rates.
To help keep inflation in check, many have argued the Fed should have already started raising interest rates. But for most of 2021, the Fed maintained that inflation would be both mild and short-term. They called inflation a transitory event that would soon dissipate just as quickly as it appeared. Finally, in late 2021, confronted with the continued onslaught of rising consumer prices, the Fed was forced to admit the obvious. Inflation was indeed severe, not mild, and that it would probably last at least through the rest of 2022.
And that brings us to today. The Fed now finds itself in a bit of a pickle. Because of its miscalculation, the Fed must now impose more sudden and drastic measures to rein in inflation. And that’s exactly what we’re now seeing.
A few months ago, the Fed projected just a single 0.25% rate hike to the fed funds rate for all of 2022. Most likely, that would have occurred in December. However, the Fed has now ramped up its projected number of 0.25% rate hikes this year to three. Wall Street projects an 80% chance that first rate hike happens in March. But Wall Street also projects that the Fed’s three rate hikes this year won’t be enough to tame inflation. Wall Street sees a 25% chance of four rate hikes this year and a 33% chance of five rate hikes. Wall Street also expects three additional hikes each year in 2023 and 2024.
A major concern of the rate hikes is the eventual impact to the U.S. economy. As designed, rate hikes are meant to disincentivize consumer spending. But this inherently acts as a weight on economic growth. With the expected surge in interest rates over the next few years, will this cause a sharp decline in economic growth, and ultimately, the labor market?
The sudden policy shift by the Fed, and the uncertainties it creates, has taken its toll on the U.S. stock market. The S&P 500, NASDAQ and Dow Jones Industrial Average have had their worst decline since March 2020 — the height of the global pandemic.
Wall Street doesn’t like sudden shocks. But the Fed’s sudden policy shift on inflation, and the resulting interest rate hikes, is just that. Unfortunately, investors are witnessing the fallout in the U.S. stock market.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.