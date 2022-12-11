 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARK-TO-MARKET

MARK-TO-MARKET: China finally eases its zero-tolerance COVID policy

The global pandemic has tested most every economy around the world. Here in the U.S., after the initial outbreak in early 2020, government mandates quickly shuttered entire sections of the American economy. Industries, businesses — even employees — were quickly categorized as either essential or non-essential. This strategy was heavily adopted by most nations around the world.

Gradually, however, the world’s economies began to reopen. Once-rigid mandates increasingly gave way to a “living with COVID” mentality. That is, except for China.

From the onset of the pandemic, China quickly rejected a strategy of mitigation. Instead, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention argued that “Future waves of COVID-19 can be stopped, if not prevented.” Thus, China’s zero-tolerance policy was born.

The goal is simple but lofty — to eliminate the transmission of the virus within China’s borders. The zero-tolerance policy relies on aggressive, and some argue inhumane, controls to contain the virus. Individuals who test positive are isolated, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Entire residential and commercial buildings are locked down. Factories and shipping ports frequently close, sometimes from a single positive test result.

Entire cities have been placed on lockdown. In March, Shanghai, China’s biggest city of more than 26 million people, was placed on lockdown for two months. Shanghai is also the world’s largest shipping port. More than 25% of China’s incoming and outgoing cargo runs through it. Shenzhen, China’s third-largest city (12.6 million people) and second-largest shipping port, has also been placed on lockdown this year.

But on Wednesday, China announced it may finally be loosening some of its rules for its highly controversial zero-tolerance policy. Among some of the changes, persons who test positive but are asymptomatic or display mild symptoms can self-quarantine at home. Previously, those who tested positive were shipped to government-run quarantine facilities. According to China’s National Health Commission, COVID risks will now be more closely defined by household, floor or building. This contrasts to its prior policy of a single positive test forcing entire residential buildings, commercial properties or even entire communities to be placed on lockdown. China will also drop mandatory testing for citizens traveling domestically.

China’s minor policy shift is welcome relief, not only from a humanitarian aspect for its citizens, but also for its global economic impact. Lockdowns force China’s factories and ports to operate at reduced capacity because of limited availability of workers. Partial shutdowns are rampant. Truckers and their cargo are sometimes not allowed to enter or leave a city. This adds further strain to global supply chains.

China is the world’s largest manufacturer. According to the United Nations, in 2019, China produced $4 trillion of manufacturing output, representing 24% of the world’s total output. The U.S. was No. 2, producing $2.3 trillion, or 16.7% of the world’s total manufacturing output.

The U.S. relies on a steady stream of Chinese raw materials, component parts and finished goods to satisfy its demand. The U.S. is the world’s largest importer of goods. According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, in 2019, the U.S. imported $2.5 trillion of foreign goods. Our top supplier was China, accounting for $452 billion, or 18%, of all foreign goods into the U.S.

Wave after wave of spikes in COVID cases within China over the past three years show the inherent limitations — and, perhaps, futility — within China’s zero-tolerance policy. Many argue the near-impossibility of China’s monumental task — to stop a virus in its tracks. Critics have increasingly noted that with the availability of vaccines, the human and economic costs of a zero-tolerance policy far outweigh any proposed benefit.

China has a long way to go until its controversial policy is fully replaced with a “living with COVID” mantra. But Wednesday’s announcement is certainly a small step in the right direction.

Mark M Grywacheski

Mark M. Grywacheski

 Kevin Schmidt

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

MARK-TO-MARKET: Job openings decline as CEOs look to 2023

MARK-TO-MARKET: Job openings decline as CEOs look to 2023

Released each month by the U.S. Department of Labor, the JOLTS, or Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, reports the monthly change in job openings, hires, quits and other employee separations. On Wednesday, the October survey reported 10.3 million non-farm job openings across the nation’s private and government employers. This was slightly below the 10.5 million that Wall Street had forecast.

The current level of 10.3 million job openings is 353,000 below the prior month’s total. Despite the monthly decline, the number of job openings remains historically high. For perspective, in February 2020, the number of job openings was reported at seven million. Moreover, for the sixteenth month in a row, the number of job openings has exceeded 10 million. The record high was 11.9 million set in March.

Of the 11 economic sectors tracked by the Department of Labor, six posted a monthly decline in job openings. The sector with the largest monthly decline was Professional & Business Services, which reported 146,000 fewer job openings. Rounding out the Top 5 largest declines are Government (-138,000), Education & Health Services (-105,000), Manufacturing (-89,000) and Construction (-52,000).

Geographically, only the west reported an increase in job openings, adding 36,000 in October. The remaining three regions – the south (-210,000), Midwest (-175,000) and northeast (-5,000) – all reported monthly declines.

Since January, the number of job openings across the nation has fallen by 949,000. This reinforces a growing unease among business CEOs on the economic outlook for 2023. A recent survey by The Conference Board, a U.S.-based provider of economic data and analytics, showed 96% of CEOs project a recession within the next 12 months. Consequently, a rapidly expanding list of Fortune 500 companies have either announced layoffs or hiring freezes which should further dent the number of job openings in the months ahead.

By no means is this a doom-and-gloom outlook for the U.S. labor market. On Friday, the Department of Labor reported that 263,000 new jobs were added in November, exceeding Wall Street’s forecast of a 200,000 gain. The nation’s unemployment rate held steady at just 3.7%. That said, the labor market is expected to cool down in 2023. Many experts are projecting the unemployment rate to rise to 4-5% by the end of next year.

High inflation and rising interest rates have already started to wear on the American economy. And as these economic stress cracks continue to widen, that strain should ultimately extend to the U.S. labor market.

