MARK-TO-MARKET: China’s Evergrande Group rocks global markets

Chinese President Xi Jingping is also in a policy shift aimed to reign in capitalism and lean more toward China’s Communist Party roots. Over the past several months, Xi has issued crackdowns on several capitalistic institutions such as technology, e-commerce, internet providers and even food delivery services. Xi’s goal is to ensure these companies fall in line with Communist Party goals and initiatives.

In the upcoming days, the world will eventually learn of Evergrande’s fate. Will Xi swoop in at the last minute to save the company or will it be allowed to simply implode? Ultimately, however, Evergrande may well serve as a sacrificial lamb to China’s policy shifts.

