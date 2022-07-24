MARK-TO-MARKET: Corporate earnings season reflects economic anxiety

Corporate earnings season is the roughly six-week time period when the majority of publicly traded companies release their financial results for the prior quarter. In most cases, the current season will reflect the April-June second quarter.
The primary driver of a company’s stock price is its ability to generate revenues and earnings (profits) from the sale of its goods and services. During earnings season, each company’s earnings, sales and revenues — as well as its future outlook — will be painstakingly dissected by Wall Street number crunchers and analysts to justify the current price of the company’s stock.
Two weeks into the second quarter’s earnings season, just 91 (18.2%) companies within the S&P 500 have reported their financial results. The S&P 500 is the benchmark stock index for the 500 largest U.S. publicly traded companies. It often serves as a proxy on the health of the economy. Of the 91 reporting companies, the results have been fairly positive: 78% have reported earnings above Wall Street’s expectations, while 73% have reported revenue above expectations.
But any celebration has been quickly tempered. American businesses are feeling the sting of high inflation and rising costs amid growing concerns the economy is headed toward recession. So far, second-quarter corporate earnings have risen by 6.3% over the past 12 months, below the first quarter’s pace of 11.4%. Likewise, revenues have risen by 11.3%, down from 14% in the first quarter.
To help rein in skyrocketing costs amid a weakening economic landscape, more and more companies are announcing layoffs. Ford Motor Company announced it will lay off 8,000 workers. Online car dealer Carvana recently eliminated 12% of its entire workforce — about 2,500 employees. Real estate broker Compass will lay off 10% of its workforce by year-end. Major U.S. companies such as Microsoft, JPMorgan, Tesla, CVS Health and Nestle have also joined the growing ranks of employers trimming their workforce.
Others have announced either a hiring freeze or a slowdown in adding new workers. This includes Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Uber and Apple.
The growing list of company layoffs is reflected in the Department of Labor’s weekly initial jobless claims data. Initial jobless claims represent the number of persons who have filed for unemployment insurance for the first time. On Thursday, the Department of Labor reported that 251,000 initial claims had been filed in the seven days ending July 16 — up 7,000 from the prior week. This was the highest weekly total since Nov. 16, 2021. Claims have been steadily rising since reaching a post-pandemic low in March.
The labor market is far from perfect, but, overall, remains fairly strong. Monthly job growth is brisk and the national unemployment rate is at 3.6%. But signs of a cooling labor market are beginning to show. And that’s just one more reason why U.S. businesses are expressing angst on the outlook of the American economy.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.