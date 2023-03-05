Consumers can be fickle creatures. For Wall Street, trying to predict the emotional tendencies of the American consumer can often prove difficult. In the realm of Wall Street analysts, number crunchers and economists, interpreting the pulse of emotional feelings is akin to mastering the ancient art of reading tea leaves.

Trying to “quantify” emotions has its challenges. Ultimately, consumers must convert that optimism to dollars spent at the check-out line. But as history has shown, despite consumers being optimistic, their spending can unexpectedly slip into hibernation.

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) is a bellwether measure of consumer optimism. It is released each month by The Conference Board, a U.S.-based provider of economic data and analytics. The index has a benchmark of 100. Any level above 100 indicates an optimism by consumers on jobs, income and the economy.

The index’s relevance to Wall Street is significant. Consumer spending drives more than two-thirds of our nation’s economic growth. Optimistic consumers tend to spend their money more freely, which inherently powers a strong, vibrant economy. Any increase in consumer demand for goods and services must be accompanied by an increase in production and labor force to meet that demand. For employees, this translates to rising wages and greater disposable income. For companies, economic growth means greater profits.

The CCI for February was reported at 102.9. Thus, consumers remain confident, but just barely. This was below Wall Street’s forecast of 108.5 and also below January’s level of 106. Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Research at The Conference Board, noted, “The decrease reflected large drops in confidence for households aged 35 to 54 and for households earning $35,000 or more.” During the height of the pandemic in April 2020, the index plummeted from 118.8 to just 85.7 in a single month. The all-time low for the index is a woeful 25 set in February 2009. The all-time high was reported at 144.7 in May 2000.

With most economic data, the devil is in the details. Over the past few months, there’s a growing divergence in consumer attitudes between current and future expectations. In their present situation, consumers convey a considerable sense of optimism. This short-term optimism is being driven by a strong labor market. The current national unemployment rate is at 3.4%, a 50-year low. 52% of consumers surveyed in February say jobs are “plentiful”, up from 48% in January. Just 10.5% of consumers said jobs were “hard to get”, down from 11.1%.

Conversely, consumers express a much more pessimistic view on their longer-term outlook. Only 14.2% of consumers expect economic conditions to improve within the next six months. Likewise, just 13.4% of consumers expect their incomes to increase.

Within our economy, consumer spending reigns supreme. But that spending will likely be dependent on just how optimistic consumers remain in the upcoming months. For now, at least, the latest CCI shows that consumers remain somewhat confident. Just how long that confidence lasts is what Wall Street will be trying to figure out.