MARK-TO-MARKET: Economic growth falls sharply in third quarter

The U.S. Department of Commerce recently reported that the economy in the July-September third quarter grew at an annualized rate of just 2%. This was below Wall Street’s forecast of 2.7% and miles below the second quarter’s 6.7% pace of growth. It also marked the slowest rate of growth for the American economy since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. But what exactly caused this sudden pullback in the economy in the third quarter?
Over the course of the year, we’ve seen a number of escalating concerns that continue to weigh on the economy’s ability to grow and expand. We now have the most severe labor shortage in American history with more than 10.4 million unfilled job openings. Inflation, which is the year-over-year increase in consumer prices, is at a 30-year high. Finally, the ongoing disruptions to global supply chains are limiting the availability of raw materials and component parts to manufacturers and producers. Ultimately, these supply chain disruptions are leading to higher prices and limited quantities for consumers. The third quarter’s disappointing 2% growth rate clearly shows the impact these obstacles are having on the U.S. economy.
There’s a growing concern on Wall Street that the economic recovery is not as strong as it should be. In the second quarter of last year, the economy shrank at an annualized rate of 31.2% as government mandates shut down entire sections of the economy while 22.2 million workers suddenly lost their job. But as the economy started to reopen and as people went back to work, Wall Street was expecting a high-octane pace of economic growth. In fact, just this summer, many Wall Street analysts were expecting economic growth in the third quarter to be between 7% and 8%. Instead, we end up with just 2%. That represents a massive downgrade for the economy in just a few months.
As we approach the end of 2021, there are obvious questions on the future outlook of the economy. Understandably, that outlook will be highly dependent on just how quickly the labor shortage, inflation and supply chain issues can be resolved. But so far, any projections on these timelines have been of little value.
Since the early stages of this year, we’ve been repeatedly told that the labor shortage, inflation and supply-chain issues would be both mild and short-term. But here we are, almost at year-end, and in many cases, these issues are actually getting much worse. And unfortunately, all are expected to continue well into the second half of next year.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.