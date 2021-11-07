MARK-TO-MARKET: Economic growth falls sharply in third quarter

The U.S. Department of Commerce recently reported that the economy in the July-September third quarter grew at an annualized rate of just 2%. This was below Wall Street’s forecast of 2.7% and miles below the second quarter’s 6.7% pace of growth. It also marked the slowest rate of growth for the American economy since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. But what exactly caused this sudden pullback in the economy in the third quarter?

Over the course of the year, we’ve seen a number of escalating concerns that continue to weigh on the economy’s ability to grow and expand. We now have the most severe labor shortage in American history with more than 10.4 million unfilled job openings. Inflation, which is the year-over-year increase in consumer prices, is at a 30-year high. Finally, the ongoing disruptions to global supply chains are limiting the availability of raw materials and component parts to manufacturers and producers. Ultimately, these supply chain disruptions are leading to higher prices and limited quantities for consumers. The third quarter’s disappointing 2% growth rate clearly shows the impact these obstacles are having on the U.S. economy.