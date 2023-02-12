There are a number of areas within our economy that continue to struggle — the housing market, business spending and manufacturing to name a few. Even consumer spending, the economy’s all-important cog that drives more than two-thirds of our economic growth, is starting to show signs of wear-and-tear.

But the labor market is one component that, for now, remains quite strong. In January, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, the economy added 517,000 new jobs, well above the 185,000 gain that Wall Street had forecast. The national unemployment rate also fell from 3.5% to 3.4%, the lowest since 1969. There are currently 11 million unfilled job openings across the nation. The all-time record high is 11.9 million set in March 2022.

Despite its relative strength, the labor market is not without its areas of concern. Annual wage growth currently stands at 4.4%. With inflation at 6.5%, employee wages are still not keeping pace with rising consumer prices. In fact, annual wage growth hasn’t exceeded inflation since March 2021, nearly two years ago.

The nation’s labor participation rate also continues to hover near a 50-year low. The labor participation rate reports the percentage of Americans who are either working or actively seeking work. In other words, it tracks those deemed to be in the labor force. Since February 2020, the labor force has declined by nearly 5 million persons. This means there are now millions of Americans who were once working, are no longer working and, more importantly, are no longer looking for work. Persons not in the labor force are excluded from being calculated in the national unemployment rate of 3.4%.

The overwhelming consensus on Wall Street is that the economy should fall into recession sometime this year. So, what is expected to happen to the labor market?

The unemployment rate is expected to rise from its current 3.4% to around 4.5%-5% by year-end. One positive factor for the labor market is the large buildup of 11 million unfilled job openings. Ideally, this war chest of job openings should act as a type of “buffer” to the labor market. For example, if a business enters a rough patch during the year, it may be able to simply eliminate some of its unfilled job openings before it is forced to lay off any existing employees.

The high number of job openings is being led by the Leisure & Hospitality sector, which currently has 1.94 million open positions. Over the past six months, Leisure & Hospitality has added a net 419,000 job openings, by far the most of any of the 11 economic sectors. Construction (+60,000) and Mining (+6,000) join Leisure & Hospitality as the only three sectors to report a net gain in job openings during this time.

There is a rationale for the resurgence of the Leisure & Hospitality sector. Before the COVID pandemic, roughly 69% of all consumer spending was on services, such as bars, restaurants, movie theaters and the travel industry, among others. The remaining 31% was spent on the purchase of physical goods. But government lockdowns and restrictions forced a massive shift in consumer spending away from services and into the purchase of goods. According to the U.S. Federal Reserve, from February through December 2020, consumer spending on goods rose by $316.5 billion. Conversely, spending on services fell by $531.1 billion.

The pandemic also forced an increased reliance on technology — we were basically stuck in our homes. Millions of Americans suddenly used technology to do their shopping, conduct work meetings, visit with friends and family, and as a source of home entertainment.

However, as the economy reopened, we continue to see a return shift in consumer spending, resources and labor out of physical goods and back into the service industries. Yes, we’re hearing a number of layoffs and hiring freezes being reported from manufacturing and technology companies. But, for now, that’s being offset by a surge in jobs back into the service sector.