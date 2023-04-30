On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce gave Wall Street its first glimpse of economic growth for the January-March first quarter. The data confirmed what many had expected — the U.S. economy is slowing. In the first quarter, the economy grew at an annualized rate of just 1.1%, well below Wall Street’s forecast of 2%. This was also below the 2022 fourth-quarter’s growth rate of 2.6% and the third-quarter rate of 3.2%.

Amid all the data, the biggest strength in the economy came from consumer spending. In the first quarter, consumer spending grew at an annualized rate of 3.7%, the largest quarterly increase in nearly two years. In the prior fourth quarter, which included the all-important retail holiday shopping season, consumer spending rose by just 1%. The bulk of the gain in consumer spending appeared in January, with spending levels tapering off in February and March.

The greatest weakness in the first quarter came from a heavy decline in business inventories. This gives further support that American retailers are reluctant to overload their inventories on concerns the economy might dip back into recession later this year. A recession is traditionally defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. The U.S. economy last entered a technical recession in the first and second quarters of 2022, when the economy contracted by 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively.

The latest economic data also confirms the residential housing market continues to struggle amid rising interest rates. In the first quarter, residential investment fell at an annualized rate of 4.2%, the eighth consecutive quarter of negative growth. Since January 2022, according to data from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage doubled from 3.22% to 6.43%. In late 2022, mortgage rates briefly topped 7%.

An ample supply of recent surveys underscore the apprehension over America’s economic outlook. In the Wall Street Journal’s latest quarterly survey of economists, 61% forecast a recession within the next 12 months. Financial services company Bankrate reported that 64% of the economists in its quarterly survey expect a recession sometime in 2023. Finally, in a survey of economists by the National Association for Business Economics, 58% expect a recession by year-end.

Corporate CEOs, however, have taken a much more pessimistic outlook. In its latest quarterly Measure of CEO Confidence, The Conference Board reports that 93% of CEOs surveyed are preparing for a recession within the next 12-18 months. Moreover, 55% contend the economic condition has deteriorated compared to six months ago. The Conference Board is a leading U.S.-based provider of economic data and analytics.

Though the general consensus is that the U.S. economy will likely dip back into recession this year, the greater debate is what type of recession will it be? Some argue it will be short and mild. Others contend it will be longer-lasting and more severe. Very few, however, argue that one can be avoided.

The American economy is a highly robust and resilient entity. But it’s not without limit. High inflation and rising interest rates are a punishing combination that act as a tremendous weight and strain on the economy. And for many, the latest economic data confirms that weight and strain are starting to take their toll.