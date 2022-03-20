MARK-TO-MARKET: Fed begins its run of interest rate hikes

On Wednesday, as part of its March meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised the benchmark fed funds rate by 0.25%. It was the Fed’s first interest rate hike since December 2018. The significance of the fed funds rate is that it heavily influences interest rates charged on various forms of short-term debt.

As America’s central bank, the Fed is tasked by Congress to drive our nation’s monetary policy. In March and April 2020, the Fed slashed the fed funds rate from 1.75% to near-0% in response to the COVID pandemic. The hope was that ultra-low interest rates, combined with massive amounts of government stimulus, would artificially boost demand for goods and services and thus help stimulate economic growth. Since then, despite surging inflation, the Fed has held off on raising interest rates — until now.

By raising interest rates, the Fed’s goal is to gently tap the brakes on consumer and business spending. Higher rates inherently act to disincentivize buying goods and services on credit. You’re now going to be charged a higher interest rate to borrow money on credit cards, bank loans and home mortgages, among others. As consumers pull back on their spending, prices — along with inflation — should start to subside.

The Fed’s 0.25% hike to the fed funds rate was hardly a surprise. In fact, many economists and Wall Street analysts have argued the Fed should have started raising interest rates months ago to keep inflation in check. In February, inflation jumped from 7.5% to 7.9%, a new 40-year high. Just 12 months ago, inflation was reported at just 1.7%.

The Fed must be highly judicious when raising interest rates. It’s a very delicate balancing act. Raising interest rates acts as a strain on both consumer spending and economic growth. If the Fed raises interest rates too fast, it risks driving consumer spending to a shuddering halt, potentially sending the economy into recession.

But the Fed has painted itself into a very tight corner. Over the past 12 months, inflation has soared, yet the Fed has done surprisingly little to keep inflation at bay. The Fed now finds itself playing “catch up” — forced to quickly raise interest rates in a very short amount of time. Even with Wednesday’s rate hike, the Fed expects six more quarter-point hikes by the end of the year and another three in 2023.

That’s a lot of interest rate hikes on the near horizon. And unfortunately, that could be a tremendous burden for many American households and businesses in the upcoming months.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

