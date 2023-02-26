As part of its mandate, the U.S. Federal Reserve is tasked with managing inflation and its impact on the American economy. It can be a daunting task, especially given the current inflationary cycle. In February 2021, inflation was reported at just 1.7%. Since then, inflation has soared, reaching a 40-year high of 9.1% in June before gradually declining to its current pace of 6.4%.

The Fed wants inflation to return to its 2% target rate, ideally, as quickly as possible. But inflation hasn’t been below 2% in two years. The longer inflation remains above 2%, the longer it will continue to inflict some level of pain on consumers, businesses and, ultimately, the U.S. economy.

The Fed has been heavily criticized for its handling of inflation. From February through December 2021, inflation surged from 1.7% to 7.2%. However, the Fed stubbornly argued that inflation would be short-term and mild. It wasn’t until March 2022, when inflation reached 8.5%, that the Fed started to meaningfully adjust its monetary policy to confront rising consumer prices.

To help combat inflation, the Fed has been aggressively raising the benchmark fed funds rate. As the fed funds rate is increased, it tends to raise interest rates on many forms of consumer debt such as credit cards, bank loans and home mortgages, among others. Since March 2022, the fed funds rate has been increased from near-0% to between 4.5%-4.75%, the fastest pace of rate hikes since 1980.

In a recent speech, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the fight against inflation is making progress. However, he suggested caution, saying the ongoing decline in inflation is in “the very early stages.” Powell suggests the economy might not see a return to 2% inflation until the early phases of 2024. It is expected the Fed will raise the fed funds rate by 0.25% in March and by another 0.25% in May before enacting a pause on further rate hikes.

But some economists and Wall Street data crunchers argue that Powell’s estimate for a return to 2% inflation by early 2024 is wildly optimistic. They contend a 2% inflation rate is more likely to happen, at a minimum, three to four years down the road. For justification to their argument, they point to the U.S. money supply.

Our nation’s money supply is roughly defined as the total value of currency floating around the economy at any given moment in time. The Fed uses various measures to further classify the money supply. One of the more heavily referenced is the M2 money supply. The M2 represents the total amounts of U.S. currency in circulation, plus money held in traveler’s checks, checking and savings accounts, CDs and money market accounts.

Since February 2020, the M2 money supply has surged by 39%. That’s a lot of new money added to our economy. So, how did it get there? Since the start of the pandemic, Congress has passed more than $6 trillion in stimulus spending. With the stroke of a pen, all this money was handed out to consumers, business and local governments. And what did people do with this sudden downpour of money that rained from the sky? They spent it.

Though noble in its intentions — to provide economic relief from the COVID pandemic — this sudden surge in spending created tremendous upward pressure on consumer prices. In fact, another definition of inflation is “too much money chasing too few goods.”

The M2 is frequently used as an indicator of future inflation. With the M2 still 39% higher than it was before the pandemic, that means there’s 39% more money floating around the U.S. economy. And with 39% more money in circulation, that means there’s still trillions of new dollars being spent that keeps consumer prices at elevated levels. As I’ve said before, and it bears repeating again, flooding the economy with $6 trillion in cash has consequences. And one of those consequences is high inflation.