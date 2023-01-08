MARK-TO-MARKET: Gas prices decline, but for the wrong reason

Falling gas prices have been a welcome relief to inflation-weary consumers. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.22. This is down from its peak of $5.06 in June — the first time ever the national average exceeded $5 per gallon. However, today’s average price is still 27% ($0.68) higher than when President Biden took office.

Diesel fuel, which powers much of America’s trucking and transportation industry, remains stubbornly high. Diesel prices also peaked in June, reaching $5.81 a gallon, a record high. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel has since declined to $4.58, which is still 70% higher since the start of the Biden presidency.

Gasoline prices vary significantly across the 50 states. Hawaii has, for the moment, replaced perennial No. 1 California for the woeful distinction of having the highest average price in the nation. Hawaii’s average price of $5.02 per gallon is a hefty $1.08 above the national average. Rounding out the Top 5 are California ($4.44), Nevada ($3.99), Washington ($3.90) and Alaska ($3.75). The blue-ribbon winner for the cheapest gallon of gas goes to Georgia ($2.83) followed by Texas ($2.89).

Locally, the price you pay is heavily dependent on which side of the Mississippi River you fill up on. In Illinois, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.39 — the 13th-highest state in the nation. In Chicago, the average price surges to $3.83 per gallon.

Iowa ranks No. 27, with the average price in the Hawkeye state at $3.18 per gallon. Here in the Quad-Cities, a gallon of regular gas on the Illinois side averages $3.34, while the Iowa side is $0.20 cheaper at $3.14 per gallon.

Falling energy prices have been the key driver in the recent decline in inflation. In June, the national rate of inflation reached a high of 9.1%. Today, inflation stands at 7.1%.

But a 7.1% inflation rate still means that consumer prices are rising at a very rapid pace. In a recent study by Moody’s Analytics, a 7.1% inflation rate is costing the average American household an extra $396 per month, or $4,752 a year, in higher costs. Moreover, the ultimate goal is to return to a target rate of just 2%. Unfortunately, inflation should likely remain historically high — above 2% — for all of this year and into 2024.

The main cause for the decline in gasoline prices has been a sharp drop in the price of crude oil. A barrel of crude oil is ultimately refined into its many distillate products. Most crude oil (44%) is turned into gasoline. Other derivatives include jet fuel, diesel fuel, kerosene and heating oil.

In June, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark grade of crude oil produced in the U.S., reached an 11-year high of $122 per barrel. Crude oil prices soared from a potent combination of reduced U.S. production and global sanctions against Russia’s crude oil exports. Russia, along with the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, are the world’s three largest producers of crude oil. Today, however, a barrel of WTI has fallen to around $74.

The reason behind the abrupt decline in crude oil prices, however, is cause for concern. On Wall Street, there’s an overwhelming consensus the U.S. economy will dip back into recession sometime this year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also downgraded its forecast for global economic growth in 2023. Last week, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated she expects “one-third of the world economy to be in recession” this year. The European Union, a key cog within the global economy, is also expected to enter a punishing recession.

Reduced global economic activity translates to a reduced global demand for energy, including crude oil, natural gas and gasoline. Consumers and businesses buy fewer goods and services. Manufacturers and producers subsequently produce fewer raw materials, component parts and finished goods. Reduced demand for energy inherently drives energy-related prices lower.

In the short-term, cheaper gasoline prices have been a welcomed respite for American consumers. In the longer-term, however, it represents a cautionary outlook for the U.S. and global economies later this year.