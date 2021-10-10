MARK-TO-MARKET: Global supply chains to impact holiday shopping season

The retail holiday shopping season is formally defined as the 61 calendar days in November and December. For the retail industry, it’s the granddaddy of all shopping seasons. It can generate nearly 10 times the sales revenue than the industry’s second-largest shopping season, the back-to-school season.
Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, serves as the unofficial kickoff for adrenaline-infused holiday shoppers. Retailers tend to offer steep discounts to entice consumers to begin their holiday shopping. But the past two years have been far from typical.
In 2020, the nation was hit with a second wave of COVID-19 cases in October through January — the very height of the holiday shopping season. Vaccine distribution was also in its infancy. Consequently, retailers ramped up their online sales efforts while expanding their shipping and in-store pick-up options as shoppers were hesitant to return to large crowds and physical stores. This year, retailers will be facing a much different set of challenges — the ongoing disruptions to global supply chains and record-setting labor shortages.
Supply-chain issues and labor shortages have wreaked havoc on manufacturing output and distribution, especially in the key global manufacturing and shipping hubs in China and Southeast Asia. The resulting production shortages and shipping delays have sent global prices soaring on finished goods, component parts and raw materials.
According to the Freightos Baltic Global Container Index — a set of indexes that track ocean container transport — the cost of transporting a 40-foot container of goods from China to New York has risen from roughly $2,000 to $20,825 over the past 18 months. The cost to ship a container from China to America’s West Coast is slightly cheaper at $17,970. Pre-pandemic, it took about four to six weeks for a container of goods to be shipped from Asian factories to North American distributors. Today, it can take 12-16 weeks.
Once the containers reach American shores, the challenges continue. The U.S. labor shortage has created a record-high 10.9 million unfilled job openings, a 56% increase from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020. This shortage of workers at America’s shipping ports, warehouse centers and transportation and distribution hubs further adds to the delays in the movement of goods across the U.S.
Combined, the shipping ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach move more than 25% of all imported goods entering the country. Before the pandemic, port officials state it was unusual to have more than one cargo ship wait offshore to unload its cargo. Today, the number of ships anchored offshore at either port has risen to 60-70 on any given day. The waiting time is up to three weeks. Officials estimate as many as 500,000 cargo containers sit waiting to be unloaded at the two ports. Other ports across the nation report similar challenges.
The U.S. manufacturing industry has its own share of obstacles. The industry is still short 378,000 jobs from its pre-pandemic level of 7.6 million workers. Moreover, there are currently 889,000 unfilled manufacturing job openings, a 121% increase from February 2020. This illustrates the difficulty that U.S. manufacturers have in trying to get workers on the factory floor.
So, what does all this mean for the upcoming holiday shopping season? Most economists expect consumer spending to remain strong this holiday season, despite a 30-year high in inflation. However, global supply-chain issues and labor shortages will limit retailers’ inventory and the availability of certain goods. Many retailers have told overseas manufacturers they don’t want goods if shipped after Oct. 15. For others, the deadline was Oct. 1.
According to the economic principals of supply and demand, a strong consumer demand for goods, combined with a reduced supply of those goods, will mean higher consumer prices at the checkout counter. Though some retailers may offer various incentives and holiday bargains to entice shoppers into the holiday spirit, experts caution not to expect many of the “deep discounts” historically offered in years’ past. Simply put, this holiday shopping season, there will be a large consumer demand for much fewer available goods. And retailers will be in a position to charge a higher price for those limited quantities.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.