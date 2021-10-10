MARK-TO-MARKET: Global supply chains to impact holiday shopping season

The U.S. manufacturing industry has its own share of obstacles. The industry is still short 378,000 jobs from its pre-pandemic level of 7.6 million workers. Moreover, there are currently 889,000 unfilled manufacturing job openings, a 121% increase from February 2020. This illustrates the difficulty that U.S. manufacturers have in trying to get workers on the factory floor.

So, what does all this mean for the upcoming holiday shopping season? Most economists expect consumer spending to remain strong this holiday season, despite a 30-year high in inflation. However, global supply-chain issues and labor shortages will limit retailers’ inventory and the availability of certain goods. Many retailers have told overseas manufacturers they don’t want goods if shipped after Oct. 15. For others, the deadline was Oct. 1.

According to the economic principals of supply and demand, a strong consumer demand for goods, combined with a reduced supply of those goods, will mean higher consumer prices at the checkout counter. Though some retailers may offer various incentives and holiday bargains to entice shoppers into the holiday spirit, experts caution not to expect many of the “deep discounts” historically offered in years’ past. Simply put, this holiday shopping season, there will be a large consumer demand for much fewer available goods. And retailers will be in a position to charge a higher price for those limited quantities.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0