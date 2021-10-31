MARK-TO-MARKET: Home heating costs expected to soar

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) recently released Winter Fuels Outlook, the cost to heat your home this upcoming winter will be much higher. The EIA defines the winter season from October to March. Just how much your heating bill is expected to rise is dependent on how your home is heated.
Here in the U.S., roughly 50% of all homes use natural gas. But since Jan. 1, natural gas prices have risen by more than 140% and are at a 13-year high. Under normal winter temperatures, the EIA predicts your natural gas heating bill will increase by 30% from last year. However, if we get a much colder winter, your heating bill will increase by a lot more. For natural gas users, if this winter’s temperature is just 10% colder, you can expect your heating bill to increase by at least 50%.
If you heat your home by either propane or heating oil, your winter heating bills are expected to increase by 54% and 43%, respectively. If we happen to get a colder winter, the EIA projects your heating costs will be 94% higher for propane and 59% higher for heating oil. The smallest impact will be for homes heated by electricity. The EIA expects your heating costs to increase by just 6% under normal conditions and by 15% for a colder winter temperature.
Higher heating bills are just a small part of the broader rise in energy costs facing the American public. Across the nation, gasoline prices continue to soar. The national average for a gallon of regular gas now stands at $3.38 per gallon, a seven-year high. This is $1.13 higher — a 50% increase — just from Jan. 1. For the average American who owns a minivan or mid-sized SUV, it’s now costing them about $20 more to fill up their gas tank than it did back on Jan. 1.
In the Midwest, the average cost for a gallon of gas is a bit cheaper at $3.22 per gallon, but prices vary greatly from state to state. Here in the Quad Cities, the price is heavily dependent on which side of the river you fill up. On the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities, the price is $3.13 per gallon. But on the Illinois side, it’s $0.37 higher at $3.50 per gallon. For an average-sized minivan or mid-sized SUV, you’ll save about $6 by filling up on the Iowa side of the river. If you plan on traveling to Chicago, a gallon of regular gas is $3.85 per gallon.
The big question on everyone’s mind is how long are these high energy prices expected to last? The Biden administration readily admits these high energy costs will be with us for quite some time. U.S. production of many energy commodities is significantly down from what it was just a few years ago. Moreover, the U.S. is now increasing its reliance on foreign producers such as Russia and OPEC who have colluded in recent years to limit production to keep crude oil prices at an elevated level. OPEC is a 15-nation oil cartel, led primarily by Saudi Arabia.
Since Jan. 1, the price of a barrel of crude oil has risen by 78%. From that barrel of crude oil we derive a number of distillate products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, jet fuel and kerosene. Thus, as the price of crude oil soars, so do the prices of all the crude oil-based products. Likewise, propane is derived from natural gas. As natural has risen 140% so far in 2021, propane has also seen a meteoric rise in price.
Unfortunately, even if energy prices start to moderately decline in the upcoming months, they’re expected to remain relatively high from what they were just a few years ago. Coupled with a 30-year high level of inflation, energy costs will make for a very expensive winter season.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
