Mark M. Grywacheski
Kevin Schmidt
Americans have been struggling with high inflation for more than two years. The last time inflation was reported below its 2% target rate was in February 2021 (1.7%). Currently, inflation stands at 4.9%. This is down from the peak of 8.9%, a 40-year high, in June 2022.
Rising consumer prices have taken a substantial bite out of household budgets. Yes, employee wages have been rising, but not fast enough. For 25 consecutive months, inflation has outpaced annual wage growth. In other words, the rise in consumer prices has been greater than the rise in wages. To bridge this gap, Americans have been forced to take on debt. A lot of debt.
In its Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports that total household debt in the January-March first quarter reached a record-high $17.05 trillion. This is a $148 billion (+0.9%) increase from the fourth quarter of 2022. Of the total $17.05 trillion in current household debt, $12.39 trillion is housing debt (home mortgages and HELOCs) and $4.66 trillion is non-housing debt, such as credit cards, auto loans and student loans.
Since the end of 2019, right before the pandemic, total household debt has increased a massive $2.9 trillion, or 20.5%. But this increase has not been evenly distributed across the American population. Of the six age groups classified by the Federal Reserve, age 70+ saw their household debt increase by a whopping 33.8%. The second largest percent increase was the age group 40-49, who saw their household debt increase by 23.1%. This was followed by age groups 30-39 (+22.8%), 60-69 (+19.9%), 50-59 (+16.6%) and 18-29 (+3.7%).
Since the pandemic, credit card debt has exploded. In the first quarter, total consumer credit card debt was $986 billion, also a record high. The number of credit cards held by consumers rose 8.4 million from the prior quarter to an all-time high of 572.9 million. That’s a lot of credit cards.
Consumers are also having a much harder time paying off their debt. Credit card delinquencies have been steadily rising. In the first quarter, 8.24% of all credit card balances were considered seriously delinquent – a payment hasn’t been made in more than 90 days. This is a 12-month high. 6.5% of all credit card balances are 30 days or more delinquent, the highest rate in three years.
Home foreclosures and consumer bankruptcies are also rising. In the first quarter, 35,660 foreclosures were reported, the highest quarterly total in nearly three years. Consumer bankruptcies rose 3.8% to 102,440, a near two-year high.
A cursory response to this steep rise in household debt is that consumers should simply be more mindful of their spending habits and not overextend themselves with a mountain of debt. But that ignores a greater issue.
The hallmark of this two-plus year inflationary cycle is that many of the goods and services hardest hit by inflation are basic necessities – food, clothing, shelter and energy. These are not high-end luxury items that consumers can do without. Americans need to buy these items to provide for themselves and their families. And to do that, for many consumers, that means taking on a mountain of debt.
Tensions are high in Washington with only a few weeks left for Congress to avoid defaulting on over $31 trillion in debt. Lawmakers have warned that if they don't reach an agreement, economic calamity will ensue.
Photos: Day one of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
North Scott's Madison Wilshusen competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Alexis Bruce competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Mackenzie Schaefer competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jaylee Duncan competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's JeVon Henderson competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Colby Cornelius competes in the 3a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the Class 4A 400 Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Curcija placed third in 48.53 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the Class 4A girls high jump Thursday morning in Des Moines. Skarich cleared 5-2 to tie for fourth place.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams ran a personal best of 57.61 seconds to place fourth in the Class 4A 400 meters Thursday afternoon in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ryan McDonough finished second in the Class 1A boys shot put Thursday with a throw of 53 feet, 5 3/4 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ryan McDonough competes in the 1a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kaylee Mowen competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Natalie Nwatchock competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija (white jersey) competes in the Class 4A 400 Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Curcija placed third in 48.53 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ankeny's Reagan Hanfelt competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Elian Dzangue competes in the 2a girls shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Zach McMillian unleashes the discus during Thursday afternoon's Class 4A meet in Des Moines. McMillian placed fourth for the second straight year with a throw of 168-4.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Ajai Russell competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kaylee Mowen hands the baton to Grace Boleyn as they compete in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Gabriella Ragins competes in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus Community's Kaden Amigon finished third in the Class 1A boys' long jump Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. He jumped 20 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet, right, celebrates after winning the Class 4A discus Thursday morning at Drake Stadium. Goodlet threw a career-best 146 feet, 7 inches for the school's first state title in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines reacts after placing first in the Class 1A 3,000 run Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Steines won with a season-best time of 10 minutes, 13.95 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet launches a throw in the Class 4A girls discus Thursday morning in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp competes in the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the Class 4A 3,000 Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Sommer ran a lifetime best of 10:00.95.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Gabriella Ragins reaches out to embrace Reese Goodlet as they compete in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Idris Thomas competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners catch their breath after finishing the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus Community's Kaden Amigon soars in the long jump during Thursday's Class 1A long jump. He placed third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp, who recently signed with the University of Iowa, ran to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A 3,200 Thursday in Des Moines. Knepp posted a time of 9:15.20.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Idris Thomas clears 6-1 in the Class 4A high jump Thursday morning in Des Moines. Thomas finished with a lifetime best clearance of 6-9 to place fourth at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet competes in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Daniel Zietlow competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet celebrates after placing first in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet celebrates after placing first in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alta/Aurelia's Nora Peterson and AGWSR's Nakia Ollivierre competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines holds the lead during Thursday morning's Class 1A 3,000 run in Des Moines. Steines picked up her second title in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Chris Day competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Jada Hoffman competes in the 3a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's John Murphy competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Faith Ketelsen competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners embrace after competing in the aa girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Rieley Burken competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Peyton Pilgrim competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An official fires a starting pistol during the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An official fires the starting pistol for the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt hands the baton to Caleb Bohlmann during the Class 3,200 relay Thursday evening at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Tigers placed third in 8 minutes, 2.16 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel launches the shot put during Thursday's Class 2A competition in Des Moines. Kessel had five throws over 61 feet.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Caleb Olson competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the Class 2A boys shot put during the opening day of the Iowa coed state track and field championships in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle clears 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump Thursday afternoon during the Class 3A state meet in Des Moines. Maricle placed third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Laura Owen competes in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Brady Freeman competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ty Nichols competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Samuel Bloom competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ty Nichols hands the baton to anchor Clay Bohlmann during the 3,200 relay Thursday in Des Moines. Bohlmann ran a 1 minute, 57.8 second split on his 800 anchor leg as the Tigers placed third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman hits the homestretch of the Class 3A 400 meters Thursday night at Drake Stadium. Kuhlman placed ninth in 59.86 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's David Lochner competes in the 3a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Union Community's Amilia Condon and Iowa Falls-Alden's Teah Miller high-five after competing in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the Class 2A boys shot put during the opening day of the Iowa coed state track and field championships in Des Moines. Kessel won the event with a lifetime best toss of 64 feet, 01.25 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Chris Day competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Tye Hardin competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Laura Owen competes in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck reacts after placing first in the 1a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
DSM Christian's Aaron Fynaardt reacts after placing first in the 2a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Paige Holst competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ballard's Paityn Noe competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Colton Pilgrim competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Michael Kersten competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Okoboji's Trigg Heimdal celebrates after finishing first in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cupping marks are seen on the back of a 1a boys shot putter during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Ben Zimmer competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Addie Nerem competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners catch their breathe after competing in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.