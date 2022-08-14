MARK-TO-MARKET: Inflation declines to 8.5%, but has it peaked?

With consumer prices continuing to soar, the state of America’s inflation has become one of the more closely followed topics across the land. The U.S. Department of Labor’s monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI), which reports the latest inflation data, has quickly become a lightning rod of attention for both Wall Street and everyday Americans. In June, the CPI reported that inflation had reached 9.1%, the highest rate since November 1981.

On Wednesday, the CPI for July showed inflation had declined to 8.5%, below Wall Street’s forecast of 8.7%. July’s report does not mean that consumer prices have suddenly declined. Instead, it means that the rate of increase has simply gotten smaller. With an inflation rate of 8.5%, consumer prices have risen, on average, by 8.5% over the past 12 months.

The main driver was a reduction in energy prices. After rising 7.5% in June, energy prices fell by 4.6% in July. However, prices are still 32.9% higher than one year ago. In total, energy prices account for roughly 9% of the CPI inflation number. Leading the decline was a 7.7% monthly drop in gasoline prices. Unfortunately, gasoline prices remain 44% higher than one year ago.

Despite the welcomed decline in energy prices, there remain some areas of concern. Over the past 12 months, the cost of shelter has risen 5.7%, the largest annual increase since February 1991. In the month of July, shelter costs rose another 0.6%. Many experts forecast shelter costs to further rise in the upcoming year. Shelter is defined as the cost of rent, or, for homeowners, the equivalent cost that owners would have to pay if they were renting their home. Shelter accounts for 32% of the CPI, the single largest factor used to calculate inflation.

Food prices continue to rise at a blistering pace. Over the last 12 months, food prices have risen 10.9%, the largest annual increase since May 1979. In July, food prices rose a massive 1.1%. Eggs (+38%), milk (+15.6%), bread (+13.7%), chicken (+17.6%) and butter (+22.2%) are just a few everyday food items that have surged over the last year.

The million-dollar question is, have we truly witnessed the peak of inflation? Was the 9.1% inflation rate in June the high-point of this inflationary cycle? Unfortunately, we simply don’t know. Wall Street remains heavily divided on this very question.

Back in April, inflation suddenly declined from 8.5% to 8.3%. Even then, many Wall Street heavyweights argued that inflation had now peaked. Likewise, others argued that inflation could quickly ramp up again in the upcoming months. As we soon found out, inflation did re-escalate, rising from 8.3% in April to 8.6% in May and to 9.1% in June.

Fast forward to today and the same arguments persist. Some argue inflation peaked in June at 9.1%. Others caution inflation could easily surge higher again in the upcoming months, potentially exceeding 10%.

Where Wall Street does find consensus is that inflation is expected to remain historically high for quite some time. Historically, the ideal, target rate of inflation for our economy is just around 2%. Unfortunately, there’s a growing conviction we won’t see a return of 2% inflation until sometime in 2024.