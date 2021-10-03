MARK-TO-MARKET: Inflation, Delta variant add to consumer apprehensions

The ongoing decline in confidence is the result of a potent mixture of rising COVID-19 cases and a near-30-year high in inflation. Since the start of the pandemic, consumer confidence has inversely correlated with the number of new daily cases of COVID-19. In other words, as the number of cases rise, consumer confidence tends to fall. Soaring consumer prices are also starting to weigh heavily on American pocketbooks. Over the past 12 months, gasoline prices have risen 42.7%. Similar price increases are being seen in used cars and trucks (+31.9%), major appliances (+7.6%), meat (+8.6%) and eggs (+9.9%), among others. Even America’s favorite snack – bacon! – has increased by 17% over the past year.

Understandably, the big question on everyone’s mind is how long will this decline in consumer confidence last?

Wall Street is beginning to argue the answer is dependent on one of two distinct paths. If the pullback in consumer confidence is simply a result of the sudden spike of the Delta variant, Wall Street contends it should be more of a short-term event. But if a large part is being driven by extremely high consumer prices, it could indicate a longer-term impact on consumer confidence. American consumers are quickly starting to express fatigue with high prices. Unfortunately, these high prices are now expected to continue well into 2022.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

