MARK-TO-MARKET: Inflation dips to 8.3%, consumer prices remain high

Ideally, the U.S. Federal Reserve likes to see an inflation rate of around 2%. The Fed deems this 2% target rate to be the harmonious balance between rising consumer prices and economic growth. But over the past 14 months, inflation has surged like a runaway freight train. The last sub-2% inflation rate was reported in February 2020 (1.7%). Two months ago, in March, inflation reached a 40-year high of 8.5%.

On Wednesday, the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) gave Wall Street the latest insight on the state of inflation. The data was a mixed bag of hope and frustration. In April, inflation was reported at 8.3%. On the positive side, this was slightly lower than the 8.5% rate reported in March. On the negative side, it was above the 8.1% rate that Wall Street had forecast. In other words, despite the slight decline, inflation is still running hotter than expected.

In April, the biggest contributors to inflation were shelter and food. The Department of Labor defines shelter as the cost of rent, or, for owners, the equivalent cost that owners would pay if they were renting their homes. Historically, shelter accounts for 33% of the overall CPI — the most of any component. The cost of shelter increased 0.5% in April and is up 5.1% over the past 12 months.

According to Realtor.com, within the 50 largest metro areas, median rent in March increased by 17% over the past year to $1,807 per month – a record high. This translates to an additional $263 per month in rental costs. March was the eighth consecutive month where annual rent growth reached double digits. Moreover, the cost of shelter is expected to have a greater influence on inflation in the coming year. Nationally, Realtor.com projects rents to further increase by 7.1% over the next 12 months.

Food prices rose a hefty 0.9% in April, the 17th consecutive monthly increase. Over the past 12 months, food prices have risen 9.4%, the largest annual increase since April 1981. Prices have soared for many household food staples, such as cereals and bakery products (10.3%), meats (13.9%), eggs (22.6%) and milk (14.7%). Rising food prices tend to hit the middle-class and low-income population the hardest. According to a recent poll by Monmouth University, 52% of those surveyed reported some level of difficulty in paying their grocery bills.

With April’s slight decline in inflation from 8.5% to 8.3%, the million dollar question is, where does it go from here? Many on Wall Street suggest inflation will peak in the upcoming months. Potentially, that peak may have already happened in March.

But any optimism over inflation is quickly being tempered. Most also agree consumer prices will remain elevated for quite some time. The main cause for any gradual decline in the inflation rate is expected to come from what’s called the “baseline effect.” In other words, any current prices will be compared against the sky-high prices of 12 months ago. Thus, the percentage difference (i.e. inflation) will inherently begin to decline. Unfortunately, even accounting for this baseline effect, most on Wall Street expect inflation and consumer prices to remain historically high well into 2023.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

