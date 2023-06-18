On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released its monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May. The CPI reported the nation’s rate of inflation declined to 4%, slightly better than Wall Street’s forecast of 4.1%. It marked a two-year low for inflation, which peaked at 8.9% in June 2022. In April, inflation was reported at 4.9%.

Despite the decline, the Federal Reserve argues that inflation still poses a significant problem. Remember, inflation is defined as the annual percentage increase in prices for consumer goods and services. With inflation at 4%, that means, on average, consumer prices are 4% higher than they were 12 months ago. This is double the Fed’s target rate of just 2%. In other words, consumer prices are still rising, just at a slightly slower pace. On a monthly basis, consumer prices have risen for 26 consecutive months.

Though the Fed admits the fight against inflation is far from over, on Wednesday it decided to leave the benchmark fed funds rate unchanged at its June meeting. Since March 2022, the Fed has aggressively raised the fed funds rate from near-0% to its current level between 5% and 5.25% to help quell inflation. By raising interest rates, the Fed’s goal is to gently tap the brakes on consumer spending and thus help reduce inflationary pressures.

With inflation declining to 4%, many on Wall Street had hoped the Fed would announce an indefinite pause on future rate hikes. Among the more optimistic, some had even hoped the Fed might start to lower interest rates later this year. Instead, the Fed indicated it would likely have to raise the fed funds rate an additional 0.50% to a target rate of 5.5%-5.75% by year-end.

The Fed maintains that despite improvement, inflation remains stubbornly high, especially for basic necessities. In May, food prices rose 0.2% and are up 6.7% over the past year. The cost of shelter rose 0.6% and is up 8% over the past year. Clothing prices rose 0.3% and are up 3.5% over the past year. For more than two years, lower-income households, retirees and even middle-class families have had their budgets strained just to provide these essential goods and services.

One of the few bright spots in the basic necessities category are energy prices. In May, energy prices fell 3.6% and have declined 11.7% over the past 12 months. Last summer, energy prices surged to record highs. In June 2022, the average price for a gallon of regular gas reached an all-time high of $5.10.

For the Fed, however, energy prices remain a bit of a wild card. Much of the decline in inflation over the past 11 months can be attributed to lower energy prices. But this is a highly volatile component of the CPI. Energy prices could quickly rise, sending inflation surging higher once again.

The Fed has a long way to go before it can officially declare victory over inflation. A critical analysis of the latest inflation data suggests the return path to a 2% inflation rate may be long and winding. But May’s reported inflation rate of 4% is at least a step in the right direction.