MARK-TO-MARKET: Inflation jumps to 9.1%, a new 40-year high

Over the past 15 months, inflation has risen at a blistering pace. In February 2020, inflation was just 1.7%. But on Wednesday, the Department of Labor reported that in June, the nation’s inflation rate jumped to 9.1%, a new 40-year high dating back to November 1981. This exceeded Wall Street’s forecast of 8.8% and was above the 8.6% rate reported in May.

This means that consumer prices, on average, have risen 9.1% over the past 12 months. In the month of June alone, consumer prices rose 1.3%, the largest monthly increase since March 1990. Very few consumer goods and services have been spared from rising prices, especially basic necessities. Food, clothing, housing and energy costs have all soared.

Over the past 12 months, food prices have risen 10.4%, the largest annual increase since November 1981. In June, food prices rose a full 1% from May. The annual increase in prices for some of the more common food items include chicken (18.6%), eggs (33.1%), milk (16.4%) and bread (10.8%). For you coffee lovers, the price of coffee has risen 15.8% over the past year.

Clothing prices have risen 5.2%. The costs for shelter also continue to soar. The Department of Labor defines shelter as the cost of rent, or, for owners, the equivalent cost that owners would have to pay if they were renting their homes. Over the past year, the cost of shelter has risen 5.6%, the largest annual increase since February 1991.

Energy prices have risen 41.6% in the last 12 months, the largest annual increase since April 1980. In June, energy prices rose a punishing 7.5%. Within the energy sector, a gallon of regular gas is up 61.1% in the past year while natural gas has risen 38.4%. For those considering a vacation in the near future, airline fares are now 34.1% higher than a year ago.

High inflation has decimated many household budgets. Inflation disproportionately impacts retirees and low income households, but the impact has increasingly hit many middle-class Americans. According to a just-released study by Moody’s Analytics, inflation is costing the average American household an extra $493 per month ($5,916 per year) in higher costs.

June’s inflation data raises the likelihood the Federal Reserve will keep its foot on the gas on raising the benchmark fed funds rate, which often serves as the basis for many forms of consumer debt. As the fed funds rate is raised, it typically sends interest rates higher on credit cards, bank loans and home mortgages, among others. The Fed’s goal is to disincentivize consumer spending. A reduced demand for goods and services should help temper the ongoing rise in prices.

The Fed has raised the fed funds rate from near-0% in March to its current rate of around 1.75%. At its upcoming July 27 meeting, the Fed is expected to raise the fed funds rate even higher. Wall Street currently projects a 57% chance of a 0.75% rate hike and a 43% chance of a full 1% hike at the next meeting.

All these interest rate hikes in such a short, compressed window of time place a tremendous strain on the American economy. It’s of little surprise that as inflation continues its rise, so do concerns of the economy heading into recession.