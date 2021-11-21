MARK-TO-MARKET: Inflation reaches 31-year high amid holiday shopping season

The rise in consumer prices continues to reach dizzying heights. In October, the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported that prices on consumer goods and services rose 0.9% from September. The 0.9% gain matched a 13-year high for the largest monthly increase in consumer prices. Over the past 12 months, consumer prices have risen by 6.2%, a 31-year high. Here in the Midwest, the increase is slightly higher than the national average at 6.6%.
The latest CPI report provides a stark reality check on the inflationary pressures facing American consumers and their families. The broader food index is up 5.3% since October of last year. Individually, beef and veal is up 20.1% while pork is up 14.1%. Gasoline has risen 49.6%, which includes a 6.1% gain in October alone. Natural gas, which is used to heat roughly 50% of all U.S. homes, is up 28.1%. Used cars and trucks (+26.4%), furniture and bedding (+12%), apparel (+4.3%) and hotel rooms (+25.5%) are just a few more examples of soaring consumer prices.
October’s annual inflation rate of 6.2% is a far cry from the 1.4% and 1.7% rates posted in January and February, respectively. Supply-chain disruptions and the most severe labor shortage in American history have helped fuel this price surge. But so has massive government spending. Since the start of the pandemic, the nation’s M2 money supply has grown a staggering 38%. The M2 is a classification used by the Federal Reserve to measure the total value of currency floating around the economy at any given point in time. It represents the total amount of currency in circulation plus money held in travelers checks, checking and saving accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts. Simply put, flooding the economy with cash has its consequences. And one of those consequences is often higher inflation.
But high prices aren’t just impacting consumers. The Department of Labor’s Producer Price Index (PPI) is a measure of inflation from the perspective of manufacturers and producers. It helps quantify the impact of input costs such as raw materials, component parts and labor. The PPI reports the prices charged by manufacturers and producers of goods and services.
In October, the PPI reported that producer prices rose by 8.6% over the past 12 months. This matched the highest inflation rate on record for producer prices since the index was created back in November 2010.
Any argument that inflation will be mild and short-term has been effectively blown out of the water. The next great debate will center on just how long these high prices are set to last. Unfortunately, at a minimum, consumers should continue to brace for high prices well into next year.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
