MARK-TO-MARKET: Inflation reaches 31-year high amid holiday shopping season

But high prices aren’t just impacting consumers. The Department of Labor’s Producer Price Index (PPI) is a measure of inflation from the perspective of manufacturers and producers. It helps quantify the impact of input costs such as raw materials, component parts and labor. The PPI reports the prices charged by manufacturers and producers of goods and services.

In October, the PPI reported that producer prices rose by 8.6% over the past 12 months. This matched the highest inflation rate on record for producer prices since the index was created back in November 2010.

Any argument that inflation will be mild and short-term has been effectively blown out of the water. The next great debate will center on just how long these high prices are set to last. Unfortunately, at a minimum, consumers should continue to brace for high prices well into next year.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

