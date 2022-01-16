MARK-TO-MARKET: Inflation reaches a blistering pace

The latest CPI adds to the growing frustration among consumers. The Biden administration has repeatedly stated that inflation would be both short-term and mild, an argument that has quickly become obsolete. Back in June, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen echoed the administration’s stance by proclaiming that inflation in 2021 should max out around 3%. For most Americans, a 3% inflation rate would be a euphoric relief.

The challenge for the Biden administration is the expansive nature of the inflationary landscape. Very few, if any, aspects of consumer spending have been shielded from rising prices. Moreover, basic necessities have skyrocketed, impacting low-income and middle-class Americans the hardest.

Over the past 12 months, food prices have risen 6.3%. Clothing is up 5.8%. Home rental costs have increased 3.3% and are expected to rise another 7.1% for the full-year 2022. A gallon of regular gas has risen 50.8%, while natural gas — used to heat roughly 50% of American households — has gained 24.1%.

Inflation should start to gradually recede sometime this year. However, it could take well into 2023 before inflation returns to a 2% rate. But even if inflation does fall, to say, 5% by year-end, it means consumer prices will have risen a further 5% from today’s already sky-high levels.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

