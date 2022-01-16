MARK-TO-MARKET: Inflation reaches a blistering pace

June 1982.
For many, it might be difficult to remember what you were doing at this point in time so many years ago. For others, it’s a simple walk down memory lane. And for some, well, you might not have even been born yet. As for me, though the details are far from clear, I was wrapping up the seventh grade at Geneseo Junior High School.
From an economic standpoint, June 1982 illustrates the near-generational type of inflation Americans are currently facing. Inflation is the annual increase in prices for consumer goods and services. June 1982 marked the last time the national inflation rate breached the 7% level. That is, until this past Wednesday.
The Department of Labor released its monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December. The December CPI reported that consumer prices rose 7% over the past 12 months and by a hefty 0.5% over the past 30 days. In November and October, inflation was reported at 6.8% and 6.2%, respectively.
For perspective, a 2% inflation rate has long been deemed the ideal balance between rising prices and economic growth. If inflation exceeds 2%, alarm bells ring, warning that consumer prices might be getting out of hand. But the last time inflation was below 2% was in January (1.4%) and February (1.7%) of 2021.
The latest CPI adds to the growing frustration among consumers. The Biden administration has repeatedly stated that inflation would be both short-term and mild, an argument that has quickly become obsolete. Back in June, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen echoed the administration’s stance by proclaiming that inflation in 2021 should max out around 3%. For most Americans, a 3% inflation rate would be a euphoric relief.
The challenge for the Biden administration is the expansive nature of the inflationary landscape. Very few, if any, aspects of consumer spending have been shielded from rising prices. Moreover, basic necessities have skyrocketed, impacting low-income and middle-class Americans the hardest.
Over the past 12 months, food prices have risen 6.3%. Clothing is up 5.8%. Home rental costs have increased 3.3% and are expected to rise another 7.1% for the full-year 2022. A gallon of regular gas has risen 50.8%, while natural gas — used to heat roughly 50% of American households — has gained 24.1%.
Inflation should start to gradually recede sometime this year. However, it could take well into 2023 before inflation returns to a 2% rate. But even if inflation does fall, to say, 5% by year-end, it means consumer prices will have risen a further 5% from today’s already sky-high levels.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.