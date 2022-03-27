MARK-TO-MARKET: Inflation, rising interest rates test consumer sentiment

Without question, the American consumer is the cornerstone of our economy. Consumer spending drives more than two-thirds of our nation’s total economic growth. Over the past two years, it was the American consumer who carried the bulk of our economy’s post-pandemic recovery.

But inflation continues to take an expansive toll on both the psyche and pocketbooks of consumers. Last summer, inflation quickly jumped from 1.7% to 5.3%. Today, inflation stands at 7.9%, a 40-year high, and is expected to surge even higher in the upcoming months.

To help keep this rising inflation in check, the U.S. Federal Reserve is bracing consumers for a flurry of interest rate hikes. On March 16, the Fed enacted its first rate hike to the benchmark fed funds rate since 2018. The Fed projects six more 0.25% rate hikes this year and another three more in 2023. This means consumers will be paying higher interest rates to borrow money, placing even greater strain on household budgets.

The growing pressure on American consumers is evident in the latest Consumer Sentiment Index, released by The University of Michigan. This bellwether index tracks consumers’ perception of their financial situation and their future expectations for the economy. Over the past 12 months, the index has been in steady decline. On Friday, the index for March was reported at just 59.4, its lowest level in more than a decade. January and February were reported at 67.2 and 62.8, respectively.

In its March survey, The University of Michigan cited rising inflation as the main cause of consumer pessimism. Rising fuel prices and the ongoing war in Ukraine were other key factors. Thirty-two percent of consumers expect their financial position to worsen in the year ahead, the highest percent on record. Consumers also expressed a negative outlook on the broader U.S. economy.

All things considered, the American consumer has done an admirable job in the face of rising prices. But at some point, do consumers reach a breaking point where prices simply become too high? Will consumer spending, and consequently economic growth, come to a grinding halt?

Confident and optimistic consumers tend to spend their money more freely. Clearly, that optimism is wavering. Within our economy, the American consumer reigns supreme. Unfortunately, the American consumers’ resiliency is starting to show obvious signs of wear and tear.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

