MARK-TO-MARKET: Investors happy to put first six months behind them

There are not a lot of ways to sugarcoat the angst felt by investors in the first half of this year. It’s been one of the most punishing six months to start a year on record. From Jan. 1 to June 30, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index fell 20.6%, its worst performance since 1970. The S&P 500 is the bellwether index for the U.S. stock market. It’s comprised of the stock of the 500 largest U.S. corporations and captures roughly 82% of the total U.S. stock market value.

The other major stock indexes didn’t fare much better. The tech-heavy NASDAQ lost 29.5%, its largest first-half loss on record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 15.3%, its worst first-half performance since 1962.

The stock market’s first-half performance is a stark contrast to the returns of 2021. For the full-year 2021, the S&P 500 gained 26.9%, the NASDAQ added 21.4% while the DJIA rose 18.7%.

The first-half sell-off was led by some of the biggest companies in the nation. Apple — the largest U.S. company by market cap — saw its stock price decline by 23%. The worst performing stock within the S&P 500 was Netflix, whose stock price cratered 71%. Other big-name companies also saw their stock price plummet, including Meta Platforms (-52%), NVIDIA (-49%), Tesla (-36%) and Amazon (-36%).

For the more adrenaline-fueled investors, the cryptocurrency markets provided little respite from the stock market’s sell-off. According to cryptocurrency website CoinMarketCap, in the first six months of the year, the price of Bitcoin fell from $47,686 to $19,269 — a decline of 59.6%. Etherium, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, lost 71.7% of its value, falling from $3,769 to just $1,066.

Even safe-haven investments such as gold and U.S. Treasury bonds were unable to escape the chaos. In the first half of the year, gold fell 1.2% while the bellwether 10-year U.S. Treasury note lost 9.4%. According to Deutsche Bank, the 9.4% decline in the 10-year Treasury note was its worst first-half performance since 1788, before George Washington became our first president. Bloomberg notes it’s been 48 years since both stocks and bonds have simultaneously declined in the first half of the year.

The cause of the stock market sell-off is well known by now. Inflation has surged to a 40-year high of 8.6%. To help tap the brakes on inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve has begun aggressively raising interest rates. But this places tremendous strain on consumers, businesses and, ultimately, the U.S. economy.

Apprehension on the future outlook of the economy has manifest into growing concerns the economy will dip back into recession. A recession is broadly defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. In the January-March first quarter, the economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.6%. The second quarter’s growth rate will be reported on July 28. But expectations are not high. Even if the economy manages to eke out a modest pace of growth in the second quarter, multiple red flags are being raised for the second half of the year and even into 2023.

The list of Wall Street heavyweights forecasting a recession within the next 12 months continues to swell. According to a joint survey by the Financial Times and the Initiative on Global Markets, 68% of macroeconomic experts project a recession to start in 2023. In another survey by CNBC, 68% of corporate chief financial officers (CFO) expect a recession to hit during the first half of 2023. In the same survey, none of the CFOs thought a recession could be avoided.

What experts are hesitant to project is the magnitude of any potential recession. Would it be short and mild or longer and more severe? At this point, nothing is for certain. Unfortunately, the odds certainly seem stacked in favor of a recession on the near horizon.