MARK-TO-MARKET: Labor market is bright spot amid economic uncertainty

The American consumer has been through a lot recently. Inflation is at a 40-year high. Gasoline and energy prices have set record highs. Interest rates are rising and are soon expected to go much higher. The war in Ukraine has further disrupted essential supply chains of raw materials, component parts and finished goods. Thus, it’s of little surprise that last month consumer sentiment reached its lowest level in more than a decade.

But a relative bright spot within the economy has been the U.S. labor market. On Friday, the Department of Labor released its latest monthly employment report. In March, the economy added 431,000 new jobs, slightly below Wall Street’s forecast of a 490,000 gain. February’s original gain of 678,000 new jobs was also revised higher to 750,000. The nation’s unemployment rate declined from 3.8% to 3.6%.

The labor market has come a long way from the height of the COVID pandemic. In March and April 2020, the economy lost 22 million jobs as entire sections of the economy were shuttered or severely impaired. The unemployment rate soared from a 50-year low of 3.5% to 14.8% in just two months. Today, however, the economy has recovered 20.4 million lost jobs while the unemployment rate stands at 3.6%.

Despite the steady progress, the labor market hasn’t reached its pre-pandemic level of strength. A full two years later, the economy has yet to recapture 1.6 million jobs. But this also doesn’t account for the lost organic growth a healthy economy inherently creates. In the 10 years from 2010 to 2019, the economy averaged 183,000 new jobs each month. This equates to millions of jobs that would have been created over the past two years — but weren’t — had the COVID pandemic not occurred.

Perhaps the biggest challenge is the ongoing labor shortage. The Department of Labor reports there are currently 11.3 million unfilled job openings across the nation. This is just shy of the all-time record high of 11.5 million job openings reported in December. For perspective, in February 2020, there were just 7 million openings.

The near-record number of job openings reflects the underlying challenge of getting Americans back to work. Further evidence is the labor participation rate (LPR), which is often viewed as a better metric on the health of the labor market. The LPR reports the percentage of Americans who are either working or actively looking for work. Whereas the national unemployment rate doesn’t consider the number of Americans who have simply dropped out of the labor force, the LPR does.

Though gradually improving, the LPR in March was reported at 62.4%, still matching a 45-year low. This means that millions of once-employed Americans are no longer working, and, more importantly, are not even looking for work. This lack of participation exacerbates the shortage of workers in manufacturing and supply chains, which has greatly contributed to rising consumer prices.

The labor market is far from perfect. But the economy should continue to add jobs at a healthy pace the rest of the year. And that remains a bright spot against a backdrop of growing economic uncertainty.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

