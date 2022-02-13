MARK-TO-MARKET: Labor market needs more workers in 2022

By most accounts, the U.S. labor market muscled its way through a very challenging January. Last month, a record-high 20.1 million new daily cases of COVID were reported. This includes an all-time high daily record of 1.3 million set on Jan. 10, followed closely by another 1.1 million cases two weeks later on Jan. 24. In the history of the pandemic, these are the only one million-plus days of new cases. January’s omicron fueled surge accounted for 26% of the more than 76 million cumulative new daily cases reported since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initiated tracking back on Jan. 23, 2020.

Despite the wave of COVID cases, the Department of Labor reported that 467,000 new jobs were added in January, beating Wall Street’s forecast of a 150,000 gain. The national unemployment rate, however, increased from 3.9% to 4%.

As I’ve previously opined, for most of 2021, the U.S. labor market has remained relatively strong. Each month, we continue to see solid, steady job growth. Unfortunately, the pace of growth has been stubbornly below Wall Street’s expectations. Over the past 10 months, the economy has added 813,000 fewer jobs than forecast. As we quickly approach the two-year anniversary of the pandemic, as of January, the economy is still short 2.9 million jobs from its pre-pandemic level.

Many economists point to a continuing nuance in the labor market — getting once-employed Americans to return to work. The labor participation rate reports the percentage of Americans that are either working or actively looking for work. Though the labor participation rate ticked up from 61.9% to 62.2% in January, it remains stuck near a 45-year low. This means that millions of Americans that were once working are no longer working, and, more importantly, are not even looking for a job.

One can easily argue a number of contributing factors behind the lack of participation. First, there’s concerns over COVID. In January, 1.8 million Americans stated they were prevented from looking for work due to the pandemic, up from December’s total of 1.1 million. There’s also the excessive government benefits that have been steadily doled out. To date, the government has authorized roughly $5 trillion in stimulus money, which includes direct cash payments to individuals.

Whatever the reasons, as legitimate as they might be, the labor market needs to find a way to kick into a higher gear in 2022. With the tailwinds of the post-pandemic economic recovery quickly winding down, the labor market’s path this year will be much more difficult. At last count, employers have posted a near-record 10.9 million unfilled job openings. Now, more than ever, the economy needs to find a way to start filling those open positions.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0