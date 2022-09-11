MARK-TO-MARKET: Labor market officially recaptures pandemic job losses

In just a two-month timeframe, from March through April 2020, the U.S. labor market lost a staggering 22 million jobs. The national unemployment rate surged from 3.5% to 14.8%. Understandably, the labor market’s road to recovery has been a very slow and challenging process. There was a lot of ground to be made up. However, in August, two years and four months later, the labor market finally recaptured the 22 million jobs it had lost during the initial blast of the COVID pandemic.

Released by the Department of Labor, the August Employment Report was somewhat of a mixed bag. The national unemployment rate jumped from 3.5% to 3.7%, its first increase since June 2021. In August, the economy added 315,000 new jobs, above Wall Street’s forecast of a 293,000 gain. Of the 11 economic sectors tracked by the Department of Labor, all posted a monthly gain in August. More importantly, August’s 315,000 gain means the labor market is now 240,000 jobs above its February 2020 pre-pandemic level.

But the labor market’s recovery has not been evenly distributed. Some sectors have fared far better than others. The Professional & Business Services sector, along with the Trade, Transportation & Utility sector, have each added more than a million workers above their pre-pandemic levels.

Conversely, just five of the 11 economic sectors have been able to successfully recapture their pre-pandemic workforce levels. The greatest deficiency is in the Leisure & Hospitality sector, which includes bars, restaurants, hotels, museums, casinos and sporting venues. As COVID mandates shuttered entire sections of the U.S. economy, the Leisure & Hospitality sector was hit the hardest. In March and April 2020, the Leisure & Hospitality sector lost 8.2 million jobs, nearly half (48%) of its entire workforce.

Despite steady gains over the past two-plus years, Leisure & Hospitality is still short 1.2 million jobs from a full recovery — the most of any sector. Fortunately, the outlook for Leisure & Hospitality remains strong as Americans continue to shift their spending habits in a post-pandemic environment. During the height of pandemic business closures, consumers loaded up on physical goods as many service industries were closed or heavily restricted. As the economy continues to reopen, consumers have been gradually readjusting their purchases back toward services. Year-to-date, Leisure & Hospitality has added 663,000 new jobs, second only to the 675,000 added by the Trade, Transportation & Utility sector.

Year-to-date, the economy has averaged an impressive 438,000 new jobs each month. Fueled by the current labor shortage, the labor market should remain fairly strong. At last count, there are currently 11.2 million unfilled job openings across the nation. This is the 11th consecutive month the number of open positions has exceeded 11 million. The current total of 11.2 million is 62% higher than the 7 million job openings in February 2020.

Despite the optimism, the labor market is expected to somewhat soften over the next 6-12 months, No, this is not a doom-and-gloom type prediction. However, the unemployment rate should rise slightly from its current 3.7% to around 4% by next summer.

In the short-term, the biggest challenge facing the labor market will likely be wage growth. Across the nation, the labor shortage has sent wages soaring. In August, annual wage growth was reported at 5.2%. Unfortunately, with inflation at 8.5%, these higher wages are still not keeping pace with the rising cost of consumer goods and services. With inflation expected to remain higher for a longer period of time, high prices will continue to take a punishing toll on American consumers.