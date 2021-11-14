MARK-TO-MARKET: Labor market rallies in October, vaccine mandate clouds outlook

The labor market still has a long way to go to reach the 50-year low unemployment rate of 3.5% held back in February 2020. In October, the number of unemployed Americans was reported at 7.4 million, above the pre-pandemic level of 5.7 million. The number of long-term unemployed — those being jobless for 27 weeks or more — currently stands at 2.3 million, more than double the 1.1 million in February 2020.

A wild-card to the labor market outlook is President Biden’s vaccine mandate, set to go into effect on Jan. 4. The mandate requires many American employees to be fully vaccinated. For those allowed an exemption, they must submit to weekly COVID testing. For workers that don’t comply, they potentially risk being fired. Others may simply choose to retire. What we don’t know is the number of workers who ultimately will be forced out of their job. Will it be in the hundreds of thousands or could it be in the millions?

The U.S. is already in the most severe labor shortage in history with more than 10.4 million unfilled job openings. Does the vaccine mandate suddenly add millions more to this total? The ongoing labor shortage has already disrupted supply chains of raw materials, component parts and finished goods. This has led to soaring consumer prices and limited availability of goods and services. Further strain on the labor market could serve to only intensify these problems. But for now, Wall Street will happily embrace the positive news in the October Employment Report.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

