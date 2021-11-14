MARK-TO-MARKET: Labor market rallies in October, vaccine mandate clouds outlook

Despite steady progress, the U.S. labor market has been a point of frustration for Wall Street. As the vaccine-fueled economy opened up, massive job gains were expected. Businesses were increasingly free from their pandemic-related restrictions and workers could return to their jobs en masse.
For Wall Street, the progress has been good, but not great. In the six months from April to September, the economy added an average 622,000 new jobs per month. However, this was a combined 735,000 fewer jobs than forecast.
But the Department of Labor’s October Employment Report provided a spark of optimism. In October, the economy added 531,000 new jobs, above Wall Street’s forecast of a 450,000 gain. It was the first time since July the number of monthly jobs added exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. The national unemployment rate also declined from 4.8% to 4.6%.
Of the 11 sectors of the economy, 10 reported job gains in October. The top performing sector was Leisure & Hospitality, which added 164,000 jobs last month. This was followed by Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+104,000) and Professional & Business Services (+100,000). The only monthly decline was in the Government sector, which lost 73,000 jobs.
In October, the Financial Activities sector — which includes finance, insurance and real estate companies — became the first sector to recapture its pre-pandemic labor force. It currently employs 7,000 more workers than the 8.87 million it had in February 2020. By contrast, Leisure & Hospitality is still short 1.38 million workers from its pre-pandemic level, the most of any sector.
The labor market still has a long way to go to reach the 50-year low unemployment rate of 3.5% held back in February 2020. In October, the number of unemployed Americans was reported at 7.4 million, above the pre-pandemic level of 5.7 million. The number of long-term unemployed — those being jobless for 27 weeks or more — currently stands at 2.3 million, more than double the 1.1 million in February 2020.
A wild-card to the labor market outlook is President Biden’s vaccine mandate, set to go into effect on Jan. 4. The mandate requires many American employees to be fully vaccinated. For those allowed an exemption, they must submit to weekly COVID testing. For workers that don’t comply, they potentially risk being fired. Others may simply choose to retire. What we don’t know is the number of workers who ultimately will be forced out of their job. Will it be in the hundreds of thousands or could it be in the millions?
The U.S. is already in the most severe labor shortage in history with more than 10.4 million unfilled job openings. Does the vaccine mandate suddenly add millions more to this total? The ongoing labor shortage has already disrupted supply chains of raw materials, component parts and finished goods. This has led to soaring consumer prices and limited availability of goods and services. Further strain on the labor market could serve to only intensify these problems. But for now, Wall Street will happily embrace the positive news in the October Employment Report.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.