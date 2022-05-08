MARK-TO-MARKET: Labor shortage fueled by record-high 11.6 million job openings

The Department of Labor’s Job Opening and Labor Turnover survey plays an important role in analyzing the state of America’s labor market. The monthly survey reports the change in job openings, hires, quits, layoffs and other employee separations.

The latest survey highlights the continuing struggle for businesses to find qualified workers. At the end of March, a record-high 11.6 million unfilled job openings were reported across the nation. This was above February’s total of 11.3 million and broke the prior record of 11.5 million set in December.

The number of unfilled job openings in America is now 65% higher than its pre-pandemic level in February 2020. In fact, there are currently 5.6 million more job openings than there are unemployed Americans — the largest gap on record. This translates to 1.9 available jobs for every unemployed person in the country.

Of the 11 economic sectors tracked by the Department of Labor, the Educational and Health Services sector has the most job openings with 2.3 million. This is followed by Professional and Business Services (2.1 million) and Trade, Transportation and Utilities (2 million).

Despite steady progress, the labor market has yet to regain its pre-pandemic strength. In March and April 2020, the economy lost 22 million jobs as COVID mandates shuttered giant swaths of the American economy. Two years later, we’ve yet to recapture 1.2 million of those lost jobs.

In what’s now called The Great Resignation, employees continue to quit their jobs at an exceedingly high rate. In March, a record-high 4.5 million workers quit their jobs, a 152,000 increase from the prior month. In the five years from 2015 to 2019, the average number of workers who quit their jobs each month was 3.2 million. March’s total of 4.5 million is 41% higher. The number of monthly quits has exceeded four million for 10 consecutive months.

Another challenge is getting once-employed workers to return to the post-pandemic labor force. The nation’s labor participation rate, which shows the percentage of Americans who are either working or actually seeking work, remains at a 45-year low. This means that millions of Americans who were once employed are no longer working, and, more importantly, are not even looking for work.

The labor shortage further disrupts America’s supply chains. A lack of workers in transportation, warehousing and manufacturing has contributed to reduced inventories of available goods and rising consumer prices. The manufacturing sector alone currently has 860,000 unfilled job openings, a 114% increase from its pre-pandemic level.

With the nation’s unemployment rate at 3.6%, overall, the labor market remains on solid footing. But despite its many strengths, it’s still far from where it needs to be.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

