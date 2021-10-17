MARK-TO-MARKET: Leisure and Hospitality sector still struggling to recover

Without question, the U.S. labor market has made sizable progress in its post-pandemic recovery efforts. In March and April 2020, 22.4 million jobs were lost as government mandates shuttered entire swaths of the American economy. To its credit, the economy has since recovered 17.4 million of those lost jobs.
Despite steady gains, the progress is far from complete with 4.97 million jobs yet to be recaptured. Moreover, the recent speed of the labor market’s recovery is being called into question. In September, the Department of Labor reported that 194,000 new jobs were added, below Wall Street’s forecast of a 475,000 gain. Over the past six months, the economy has added a combined 970,000 fewer jobs than expected.
Of the 11 sectors of the economy tracked by the Department of Labor, perhaps the biggest recovery battle has been the heavily battered Leisure & Hospitality sector. This sector consists of bars, restaurants, hotels, theaters, sporting venues and casinos, among others. Its largest subsector is Food Services & Drinking Places (bars and restaurants), which accounts for roughly 72% of all workers in the broader Leisure & Hospitality sector. In February 2020, the Leisure & Hospitality sector’s labor force reached a record-high 16.9 million employees. Two months later, it had lost 8.2 million workers — almost 49% of its total workforce.
The Leisure & Hospitality sector’s recovery has been slow and marred by setbacks. In the first seven months of the year, it averaged more than 296,000 new jobs per month. In August and September, just 38,000 and 74,000 new jobs were added, respectively. As of September, the Leisure & Hospitality sector has yet to recover 1.6 million jobs — the most of any of the 11 sectors. In fact, 32% of the economy’s 4.97 million unrecovered jobs are in Leisure & Hospitality.
The Leisure & Hospitality sector currently finds itself at a crossroad of finding new employees while trying to keep those it already has. The beleaguered sector currently has 1.7 million unfilled job openings across the nation. Unfortunately, over the past two months, 1.78 million Leisure & Hospitality employees quit their job. This includes a record-setting 971,000 quits in August alone. Nationwide, in August, 23% of all employees who quit their job were in the Leisure & Hospitality sector. As a result, many businesses in this sector, especially bars and restaurants, will continue to limit their hours of operation and services offered.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.