MARK-TO-MARKET: Leisure and Hospitality sector still struggling to recover

The Leisure & Hospitality sector currently finds itself at a crossroad of finding new employees while trying to keep those it already has. The beleaguered sector currently has 1.7 million unfilled job openings across the nation. Unfortunately, over the past two months, 1.78 million Leisure & Hospitality employees quit their job. This includes a record-setting 971,000 quits in August alone. Nationwide, in August, 23% of all employees who quit their job were in the Leisure & Hospitality sector. As a result, many businesses in this sector, especially bars and restaurants, will continue to limit their hours of operation and services offered.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.