MARK-TO-MARKET: Low-income households face greater inflationary challenges

As noted economist Thomas Sowell once stated, “Inflation is the most universal tax of all.” Inflation, the annual increase in prices for consumer goods and services, currently stands at 8.5%. Annual wage growth, however, is just 5.2%.

To Sowell’s point, inflation impacts all Americans. In the latest study by Moody’s Analytics, inflation is costing the average American household an extra $460 per month, or $5,520 per year, in higher costs.

But that doesn’t mean the impact of inflation is evenly distributed. Low-income households tend to be much more vulnerable. In a recent speech by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, she highlighted a Department of Labor study that low-income households spend 77% of their income on basic necessities. This is more than double the 31% of income spent by higher-income households on similar expenditures.

One of the key takeaways from the study was that low-income households often have less ability to substitute for lower-priced alternatives. For example, to save money, higher-income shoppers may forego the more expensive organic food items and purchase the much cheaper conventional, non-organic option. They could also choose a lower costing name brand product or, to save even more money, choose the store brand or generic option. According to retail consulting firm Strategic Resource Group, store brands are typically 20-25% cheaper than their name brand equivalent.

But low-income shoppers have a much different starting point. They already tend to forego the more expensive organic and name brand options. Thus, as the store brand or generic versions are already the cheapest option, they’re often unable to purchase a cheaper substitute.

Another challenge is that inflation has been especially punishing for basic necessities. According to the latest Consumer Price Index, over the past 12 months, the cost of shelter has risen 5.7%, the largest increase since February 1991. Clothing has risen 5.1%. The broad-based food index has risen 10.9%, the largest annual increase since May 1979. Specific food items have been hit even harder, including eggs (+32%), milk (+15.6%), chicken (+17.6%) and baby food (+15%).

There are also basic necessities where substitution for a cheaper alternative is difficult, or in some cases, simply not feasible. A good example is gasoline. Yes, you can shop around to find a gas station that saves you a few cents per gallon. But that belies the greater point. For the most part, a gallon of regular gas is a gallon of regular gas — there’s not too much variation. Since February 2021, the month before this current inflationary cycle, a gallon of regular gas has risen $1.47, or 61%.

Likewise, with natural gas, which is used to heat and cool roughly 50% of American households. You simply can’t call up your local provider and ask for the “cheaper version” of natural gas. Since February 2021, the price of natural gas delivered to residential consumers has risen from $9.31 to $17.55, an increase of 89%. According to a just-released study by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, 1 in 6 American households — totaling more than 20 million households — are behind on their power bills.

The current inflationary cycle is expected to last much longer than originally forecast. Inflation should remain above its historic 2% target rate for most, if not all, of 2023 and potentially even into 2024. But how this inflation impacts American households will continue to be heavily influenced by their respective income level.