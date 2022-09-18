MARK-TO-MARKET: Optimism on inflation falls on latest data

With the surge in inflation over the past 17 months, the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has quickly become one of the most highly-anticipated reports on Wall Street. Released each month, the CPI provides a status check on America’s inflationary landscape.

For much of the summer, Wall Street held a glimmer of optimism that maybe, just maybe, inflation had peaked. In July, the CPI reported that inflation fell from a 41-year high of 9% to 8.5%. The hope was that inflation would continue a steady, downward decline. But on Tuesday, the August CPI gave a warning shot across the bow that high inflation may be with us for quite some time.

In August, inflation was reported at 8.3%. This was below the 8.5% reported in July but above the 8.1% that Wall Street had forecast. But, as with most economic data, the devil is in the details. “Core” inflation, which strips out the more seasonal and volatile food and energy prices, jumped from 5.9% to 6.3%, near a 40-year high. Core inflation is often viewed as the preferred measure of inflation by the Federal Reserve and many economists.

The biggest culprit behind the worse-than-expected inflation report was food and shelter. In August, food prices rose another 0.8%. Over the past 12 months, food prices have risen 11.4%, the largest annual increase since April 1979. The cost of shelter rose another 0.7%, the largest monthly increase since July 1990. Over the past 12 months, the cost of shelter has risen 6.3%, the largest annual increase since April 1986. The biggest positive to August’s inflation data was a 5% monthly decline in energy prices.

The key takeaway from the August CPI is that inflation is still running much hotter than expected. For Wall Street, the response was quick and severe. On Tuesday, the U.S. stock market suffered its worst single-day performance in more than two years. The S&P 500 fell 177 points (4.3%), the tech-heavy NASDAQ lost 632 points (5.2%), while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1,276 points (3.9%).

So, what does this latest data mean? In its efforts to help put the brakes on inflation, the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise interest rates. Higher interest rates make it more expensive to buy goods and services on credit. Ideally, this should help slow down consumer and business spending, which should inherently apply some downward pressure on rising prices.

Historically, when the Fed raises interest rates, Wall Street wants it to be done at a gradual, measured pace. This allows consumers, businesses and, ultimately, the U.S. economy to better absorb the impact. Unfortunately, because inflation has risen so high, so fast over the past 17 months, the Fed has been raising interest rates at a break-neck pace. With so many interest rate hikes in such a short, compressed window of time, the risk of severe impact to the American economy has increased substantially. And with August’s inflation report released on Tuesday, Wall Street realized the Fed must keep its foot on the interest rate gas pedal if it wants to get this inflation under control.