MARK-TO-MARKET: Ouch! Inflation surges to 39-year high

A key driver of this surge in consumer prices is the massive amount of government stimulus money that has flooded the economy. Since February 2020, Congress has passed nearly $6 trillion in pandemic-related stimulus spending that’s been distributed to consumers, businesses and local governments to spend.

One of the classic definitions of inflation is “too much money, chasing too few goods.” Since February 2020, the nation’s M2 money supply has increased by 38%. The M2 is a classification used by the Federal Reserve to measure the total value of currency floating around the economy at any given point in time. The M2 is defined as the total amount of currency in circulation plus any money held in checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts.

However, our nation’s industrial production has increased just 1.4% from its pre-pandemic level. When you have 38% more money in the economy chasing just a 1.4% increase in produced goods, inflation is bound to happen.

Adding to Americans’ frustration has been the ongoing narrative that inflation would be mild and transitory. In other words, just a short-term bump in the road. But here we are, nine months later, and inflation is at a 39-year high of 6.8%.

Recently, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell officially dropped the term “transitory” to describe the current state of high consumer prices. But let’s be honest. At this point in time, not a lot of people were buying the transitory argument anymore. Instead, Powell now admits that above-normal inflation will be with us through 2022. Other experts, however, extend this timeline well into 2023. Either way, consumers shouldn’t expect a return to normal prices for quite some time.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

