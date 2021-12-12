MARK-TO-MARKET: Ouch! Inflation surges to 39-year high

At 7:30 a.m. Friday, the U.S. Department of Labor released its latest monthly report on inflation. The report served as a harsh reminder of just how fast and high consumer prices have been rising.
The November Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported consumer prices rose a blistering 0.8% from October. More significantly, the nation’s annual inflation rate surged to 6.8%, a 39-year high dating back to 1982. In October, the inflation rate was reported at 6.2%, a 31-year high. For perspective, in January and February, inflation was reported at just 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively.
The latest CPI report details some of the more harder-hit areas of consumer spending. Over the past 12 months, the broader food index is up 6.1%. Specifically, beef and veal prices have risen 20.9%, while pork prices have gained 16.8%. For bacon lovers, your tasty meal-time treat now costs 21% more than it did last year. Fresh fruits and vegetables have gained 4%, though many bacon lovers may not view this as a viable alternative.
Perhaps the commodity sector hit hardest is energy. Overall, energy prices have risen 33.3% over the past 12 months. Nationally, a gallon of regular gas is now 60.1% higher. Natural gas, which heats roughly 50% of all U.S. homes, has increased 25.1%.
Apparel (+5%), used cars & trucks (+31.4%), household furnishings and supplies (+6%) and hotels (+25.5%) are just a further sampling of how much consumer prices have risen over the past year.
A key driver of this surge in consumer prices is the massive amount of government stimulus money that has flooded the economy. Since February 2020, Congress has passed nearly $6 trillion in pandemic-related stimulus spending that’s been distributed to consumers, businesses and local governments to spend.
One of the classic definitions of inflation is “too much money, chasing too few goods.” Since February 2020, the nation’s M2 money supply has increased by 38%. The M2 is a classification used by the Federal Reserve to measure the total value of currency floating around the economy at any given point in time. The M2 is defined as the total amount of currency in circulation plus any money held in checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts.
However, our nation’s industrial production has increased just 1.4% from its pre-pandemic level. When you have 38% more money in the economy chasing just a 1.4% increase in produced goods, inflation is bound to happen.
Adding to Americans’ frustration has been the ongoing narrative that inflation would be mild and transitory. In other words, just a short-term bump in the road. But here we are, nine months later, and inflation is at a 39-year high of 6.8%.
Recently, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell officially dropped the term “transitory” to describe the current state of high consumer prices. But let’s be honest. At this point in time, not a lot of people were buying the transitory argument anymore. Instead, Powell now admits that above-normal inflation will be with us through 2022. Other experts, however, extend this timeline well into 2023. Either way, consumers shouldn’t expect a return to normal prices for quite some time.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.