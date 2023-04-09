On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released its latest Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey. The February survey reported 9.93 million non-farm job openings across the nation’s private and government employers. This was below the 10.4 million Wall Street had forecast. The February survey also ended a 20-consecutive-month string of job openings exceeding 10 million. February’s total of 9.93 million job openings was below the 10.56 million reported in January and the 11.23 million reported in December.
Of the 11 sectors tracked by the Department of Labor, seven posted a monthly decline in job openings. The biggest loss was in the Professional & Business Services sector, which lost 278,000 job openings. Trade, Transportation & Utilities lost the second most (-278,000) followed by Educational & Health Services (-150,000). Of the four sectors that reported a monthly gain, Construction posted the largest, adding 129,000 new job openings in February.
The Department of Labor’s data conveys a similar message to the data released on Thursday by job outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas (Challenger). Each month, Challenger tracks and reports the number of layoffs announced by U.S. corporations. In March, Challenger reported that U.S.-based corporations announced 89,703 job cuts, up 15% from the 77,770 reported in February. This represents a 319% increase from the 21,387 job cuts reported 12 months earlier in March 2022.
For the January-March first quarter, corporate America announced a combined 270,416 job cuts. The first quarter’s job cuts were 75% higher than the 154,329 reported in the previous quarter — the 2022 fourth quarter — and are nearly 400% higher than the 55,696 reported in the first quarter of 2022.
Not all industries are being impacted the same from the ongoing spike in corporate layoffs. The tech industry — which at one time seemed almost immune from layoffs — has been hit especially hard. So far, in 2023, the tech industry has announced 102,391 job cuts. This is a stunning comparison to the only 267 job cuts the industry announced in the first three months of 2022. For you number crunchers, that’s a 38,487% increase. In fact, 38% of all job cuts this year have come from the tech industry. In March alone, the tech industry reported more than 40,000 cuts.
The labor market still remains quite strong. On Friday, the national unemployment rate was reported at just 3.5%. But the overwhelming consensus on Wall Street is that the U.S. economy will dip back into recession, most likely in the second half of the year. This anxiety of troubled waters ahead is increasingly being shared by corporate management. According to Challenger, the No. 1 reason cited by employers for the ongoing spike in job cuts are market and economic conditions.
America’s corporate management expects a much gloomier economic outlook in the upcoming months. As management braces for what they perceive as a pending recession, they’re already starting to implement cost-cutting measures. Inevitably, those measures will extend to their own labor force.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.