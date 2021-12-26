MARK-TO-MARKET: Rent prices expected to soar in 2022

To critics, the national eviction moratorium was a well-intentioned initiative run amok. A noble endeavor now plagued with unintended consequences.
The moratorium was in response to the roughly 22.3 million Americans who suddenly lost their jobs in March and April 2020, as government mandates shuttered entire swaths of the U.S. economy. Millions more faced economic hardship and uncertainty.
Understandably, the moratorium went into law in March 2020 as part of the CARES Act. The law prohibited evictions for nonpayment of rent for renters living in properties that had a federally-backed mortgage (such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) and those living in federally assisted housing. Renters were still obligated for any unpaid rent. However, the federal moratorium expired in July 2020.
In September 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) picked up the torch. On the grounds of public health, the CDC vastly expanded the federal moratorium. Under the CDC’s moratorium, renter protections were imposed on the entire 43.8 million rental units across the U.S. All renters who earned less than $99,000 in 2020 ($198,000 for married filing jointly) were now covered as long as they could prove some economic hardship, even if unrelated to the COVID pandemic. Landlords who violated the CDC mandate faced fines up to $100,000 and/or one-year in jail.
But in August 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the CDC’s eviction moratorium, stating the CDC had exceeded its statutory authority. Critics of the moratorium argued that while eviction bans were once justified, government assistance to impacted landlords was woefully inadequate. Though $46 billion in federal assistance to landlords was available, landlords argued it was rife with bureaucracy and restrictions that left them with little, if any, financial assistance.
This placed many landlords in a difficult bind. At one point, an estimated $57 billion in past rent was due to landlords across the U.S. Despite receiving reduced rental income — or in some cases, no rental income — landlords were still obligated to cover their own mortgage payments, pay property taxes and make expenditures on maintenance, repairs and general upkeep.
The likelihood of collecting thousands of dollars in past due rent from a tenant was sometimes deemed uncollectible and simply written-off. Relief through the courts could take years, and the cost of litigation could easily surpass the amount of any judgement. Many landlords were forced to sell their rental property. A common misconception is that the typical landlord is a large corporation that can weather the storm of a reduced stream of rental income. However, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 72% of all rental properties are owned by individual investors.
Fueled in large part by financial losses during the moratorium, landlords have started raising their rent to help recoup their income. According to Realtor.com, within the 50 largest metro areas, median rent in March 2021 increased by just 1.1% over the prior 12 months to $1,463 per month. But in November, median rent surged by a record 19.7% over the past 12 months to $1,771. This translates to an additional $291 per month increase in rental costs. November marked the fifth consecutive month where annual rent growth reached double digits. Realtor.com expects rents to increase a further 7.1% for the full-year 2022.
For many Americans, the rising cost of rent is expected to create an affordability problem, especially for low-income groups. But even the middle class will feel the sting. With the national inflation rate at a 39-year high of 6.8%, the rising cost of other basic necessities will place tremendous strain on American pocketbooks.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.