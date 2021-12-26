MARK-TO-MARKET: Rent prices expected to soar in 2022

Fueled in large part by financial losses during the moratorium, landlords have started raising their rent to help recoup their income. According to Realtor.com , within the 50 largest metro areas, median rent in March 2021 increased by just 1.1% over the prior 12 months to $1,463 per month. But in November, median rent surged by a record 19.7% over the past 12 months to $1,771. This translates to an additional $291 per month increase in rental costs. November marked the fifth consecutive month where annual rent growth reached double digits. Realtor.com expects rents to increase a further 7.1% for the full-year 2022.

For many Americans, the rising cost of rent is expected to create an affordability problem, especially for low-income groups. But even the middle class will feel the sting. With the national inflation rate at a 39-year high of 6.8%, the rising cost of other basic necessities will place tremendous strain on American pocketbooks.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.